Madrid continues to be the autonomous community most affected by the coronavirus. To date, according to the data provided by the Community of Madrid, the region has 71,695 infected. In the last 24 hours, it has counted 57 confirmed cases and for the fourth consecutive day it is below 100 daily infections. The figures provided by the regional government in its daily situation report allow us to analyze In which municipalities of the Community and in which districts of the city of Madrid is the pathogen having the highest incidence in the last two weeks.

The information provided tells us how many cases each locality and each district has had in the last 14 days. In the city of Madrid, the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, the second with the most population in the capital behind Carabanchel, has added 67 positives in the last two weeks. Behind them are Puente de Vallecas, with 59 infections, Retiro (47), Moratalaz (47) and Villaverde (43).

If you look at the cumulative incidence rate, that is, in the cases diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants, Moratalaz is in first place with a rate of 49.7, followed by Retiro (39.39) and Villaverde, whose rate is 28.87.

Leganés, the city with the highest number of cases outside Madrid

By municipalities, two in the southern zone have been the most affected in the last two weeks: Getafe and Leganés, which are also two neighboring cities. In Leganés, there have been a total of 79 cases in the last two weeks, while in Getafe there have been 51 people who have been infected in the last 14 days. In Leganés, the cumulative incidence rate is 41.61 and in Getafe, 27.81. LeganesIt is also the second city, behind the capital Madrid, in total number of infected, with 3,318.

A little behind are Móstoles, with 39 cases in the last 14 days, Alcalá de Henares, with 28, and Torrejón de Ardoz and Fuenlabrada, with 22 each municipality. If we look at small towns in terms of population, Morata de Tajuña stands out, having added 10 cases in the last two weeks with just 7,500 inhabitants.

Direct passage to the new normality

The Community of Madrid is still immersed in phase 2 of the de-escalation, after having taken four weeks to enter phase 1. Now, will not go to phase 3, but as the alarm state declines on Sunday, June 21, it will advance directly to the new normal, although the autonomous government has already announced that there will be restrictions and imposed conditions.