This is the panorama of Latin America against the covid-19 4:29

(CNN Spanish) – There are already more than 10 million registered coronavirus cases in the world and more than 500,000 deaths. And the Americas are still the region hardest hit by the virus.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States and Brazil remain in the first two places on the list, with 2.5 and 1.3 million infections, respectively.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

Thus begins the week of June 29 in the ten Latin American countries most affected by covid-19.

🇧🇷 Brazil

Confirmed cases: 1,344,143

Deaths: 57,622

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 30,476 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, however, the country continues with reopening measures in certain areas, while the city of Rio de Janeiro issued a decree on Friday that allows the public attend the stadiums to watch the soccer games of the Carioca Championship.

According to the document signed by the mayor Marcelo Crivella, as of July 10, the stadiums will be able to host a crowd of up to a third of their capacity, but they cannot have more than one person for every four square meters. Soccer games returned to Rio de Janeiro on June 16.

🇵🇪 Peru

Confirmed cases: 279,419

Deaths: 9,317

Peru now has the sixth highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, beating Spain and Italy, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

🇨🇱 Chile

Confirmed cases: 271,982

Deaths: 5,509

Health Minister Enrique Paris said at a press conference that “the sacrifice made by people is beginning to show results, so it is important that we maintain the trend of tracking, detection and isolation.” And he especially pointed out the evolution of the Santiago metropolitan region.

🇲🇽 Mexico

Confirmed cases: 216,852

Deaths: 26,648

Some Mexican states gradually reopened their economic activity. However, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, said that despite the encouraging data, there is always the risk that coronavirus cases will increase again.

“We are not exempt from the fact that there may be a rebound in the outbreak anywhere in the country. It can happen; it happened in other countries ”, he affirmed.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrados said that “it was a difficult week” in the country, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the earthquake and the attack against Mexico City’s Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch. .

READ: Process advances against suspects in attack on Mexico City’s security secretary

🇨🇴 Colombia

Confirmed cases: 91,995

Deaths: 3,256

With almost 92,000 cases, Colombia surpassed the numbers of China, the original epicenter of the virus, which has registered 84,757 cases of covid-19 and 4,641 deaths.

LOOK: Colombia exceeds maximum deaths in one day and extends quarantine

🇦🇷 Argentina

Confirmed cases: 59,933

Deaths: 1,232

The Argentine Ministry of Health reported through a statement that 2,189 new cases were registered for covid-19.

LOOK: These are the numbers of the socioeconomic impact of covid-19 in Argentina

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Confirmed cases: 55,255

Deaths: 4,429

This Friday, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health stated that 5,500 people infected with covid-19 have recovered.

LOOK: The first immune plasma donors to overcome covid-19 in Ecuador speak

🇵🇦 Panama

Confirmed cases: 31,686

Deaths: 604

The country registered at least 1,028 new cases in the last 24 hours.

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Confirmed cases: 31,524

Deaths: 1,014

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) extraordinarily suppressed the resources for 35 million Bolivians (about US $ 5 million) destined to subsidize the political propaganda of the parties that will participate in the general voting on September 6, to reassign them to guarantee sanitary measures.

READ: Re-allocate money from electoral propaganda for health measures in Bolivia

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic

Confirmed cases: 31,373

Deaths: 726

In July, Dominicans will return to the polls for the third time this year, but now in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

7.5 million Dominicans are called to vote in the middle of the pandemic 3:22