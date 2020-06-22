Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in a new window) Click to email a friend (Opens in a new window)

Recovered doctors from covid-19 return to save lives 3:56

(CNN Spanish) – The world is approaching 9 million cases of coronavirus. The pandemic has claimed more than 468,000 deaths worldwide, and the Americas are currently the region hardest hit by the virus.

With 2.28 million and more than a million, respectively, the United States and Brazil lead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Thus begins the week of June 22 in the ten Latin American countries most affected by covid-19.

🇧🇷 Brazil

Confirmed cases: 1,083,341

Deaths: 50,591

Brazil exceeds one million cases of covid-19 3:03

🇵🇪 Peru

Confirmed cases: 251,338

Deaths: 7,861

🇨🇱 Chile

Confirmed cases: 242,355

Deaths: 4,479

🇲🇽 Mexico

Confirmed cases: 180,545

Deaths: 21,825

🇨🇴 Colombia

Confirmed cases:68,836

Deaths: 2,353

Why in Medellín there are almost no deaths from covid-19? 2:12

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Confirmed cases: 50,640

Deaths:4,223

🇦🇷 Argentina

Confirmed cases: 42,785

Deaths: 1,011

They propose to move covid-19 patients from Chile to Argentina 2:50

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic

Confirmed cases: 26,677

Deaths: 662

🇵🇦 Panama

Confirmed cases: 26,030

Deaths: 501

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Confirmed cases: 24,388

Deaths: 773

Bolivian prison riot due to coronavirus 0:58

