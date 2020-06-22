Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in a new window) Click to email a friend (Opens in a new window)
Recovered doctors from covid-19 return to save lives 3:56
(CNN Spanish) – The world is approaching 9 million cases of coronavirus. The pandemic has claimed more than 468,000 deaths worldwide, and the Americas are currently the region hardest hit by the virus.
With 2.28 million and more than a million, respectively, the United States and Brazil lead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Thus begins the week of June 22 in the ten Latin American countries most affected by covid-19.
🇧🇷 Brazil
Confirmed cases: 1,083,341
Deaths: 50,591
Brazil exceeds one million cases of covid-19 3:03
🇵🇪 Peru
Confirmed cases: 251,338
Deaths: 7,861
🇨🇱 Chile
Confirmed cases: 242,355
Deaths: 4,479
🇲🇽 Mexico
Confirmed cases: 180,545
Deaths: 21,825
🇨🇴 Colombia
Confirmed cases:68,836
Deaths: 2,353
Why in Medellín there are almost no deaths from covid-19? 2:12
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Confirmed cases: 50,640
Deaths:4,223
🇦🇷 Argentina
Confirmed cases: 42,785
Deaths: 1,011
They propose to move covid-19 patients from Chile to Argentina 2:50
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
Confirmed cases: 26,677
Deaths: 662
🇵🇦 Panama
Confirmed cases: 26,030
Deaths: 501
🇧🇴 Bolivia
Confirmed cases: 24,388
Deaths: 773
Bolivian prison riot due to coronavirus 0:58
Pandemic