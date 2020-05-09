San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Savior recorded this Friday his sixteenth death because of COVID-19while a boy six-month-old survived the disease and was discharged, according to the Ministry of Health.

The source, who did not give further details, noted that the deceased is a man over 50 years of age, with which the percentage of Salvadoran mortality from COVID-19 it reached 2.15%.

He added that the minor was discharged from the Benjamin Bloom National Hospital, the only one specialized in caring for minors.

“The little boy, originally from Sonsonate (southwest), was hospitalized for 10 days due to pneumonia and needed 24-hour mechanical respiration. He was tested and was positive, after completing the treatment he gave negative results in two more exams,” said the Salvadoran government.

COVID-19 infections in El Salvador

Official figures show that 18 children between 9 years of age and months of birth are among those infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (causing the disease of the COVID-19).

The Savior conducted on Thursday 1,895 tests of the new coronavirus, of which 47 were positive, which raised the cases by 6.76% to 742.

The recovered persons add up to 257 and the “active” cases are 469, of which 377 patients have no symptoms, 74 are stable, 6 have a “moderate” prognosis and 8 “severe”. In “critical” state are 4 people.

The department of San Salvador is the epicenter of new coronavirus infections with 328 cases, 44.2%, followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 59 and 46, respectively.

On Thursday, the security authorities of The Savior This Thursday they imposed an “absolute” and “rigid” quarantine throughout the country to try to stop the infections and prevent the collapse of their health system, according to the government.

This quarantine was installed the same day that a law passed by Congress that authorizes the Executive to arrest and confine people who allegedly violate home quarantine comes into force.

The head of the Salvadoran Government Cabinet, Carolina Recinos, warned at a press conference on Wednesday that it will be a “rigid, disciplined and” absolute “quarantine until May 21.

