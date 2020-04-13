Colombian reggaeton player Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known artistically as Maluma, joined a donation campaign promoted by Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellín, with which he seeks to raise funds to address the coronavirus crisis in the city.

The “Donatón por Medellín” set out to collect 100,000 “markets” (endowments of basic products) and 10,000 million pesos (USD 2.5 million), to which Maluama collaborated with 200 million pesos (USD 51,580) in addition to delivering another 50 million pesos in cleaning kits (face masks, gloves, and hospital uniforms) for the city’s health personnel.

“From all my heart, Thanks Maluma for your solidarity. These $ 250 million (USD 65 thousand) will allow us to work until the last moment to protect everyone in our city. When this contingency ends, we will come out stronger and we will have a great concert, ”said Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle on his Twitter account.

The reggaeton native of Medellín he had already donated hundreds of markets to the neediest families in his city, the Alto de la Virgen in Guarne and the municipality of Venice through its foundation “The art of dreams”.

“Medellín needs us, help us donate, contribute this grain of sand and let’s do it without any interest”Maluma said in a live broadcast made by Instagram where he spoke with Mayor Quintero.

Along the same lines, he called for solidarity to help improve the situation of some 800,000 people who, according to the projections of the Mayor’s Office, would be at risk due to the impact that the coronavirus may have on their survival.

But Maluma was not the only paisa artist who participated in the Donatón for Medellín, so did José Osorio, better known as J Balvin, interpreter of the song “Mi Gente” among other hits.

“We are going to donate 20,000 complete ‘markets’ and 10,000 protections for doctors. We know that many people have to look for their livelihood on a daily basis, they need to eat and we must support ourselves ”said J Balvin, who also invited his followers to join the cause.

Juanes, Pipe Bueno, Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Vives made similar donations.

Also recognized athletes from the city such as Mariana Pajón, Olympic Bicicross champion, or River Plate footballer Juan Fernando Quintero.

Quintero comes from one of the most vulnerable areas of Medellín, Comuna 13, which is famous because many of its houses were built by Pablo Escobar.

Quintero said that he was very aware of the situation in his old neighborhood and that his desire was to contribute donations that would help the people who live there.

Other athletes such as the cyclist Rigoberto Urán took their initiatives one step further by promoting their own events to collect donations and collaborate with the emergency. Along with the Tour de France champion, Egan Bernal, Urán is promoting a “Pedalatón” to encourage other cyclists to donate to Medellín, which consists of a virtual competition between these athletes.