One fact is enough to determine the severity of the coronavirus crisis in Brazil: the largest country in Latin America crossed the symbolic barrier of 1,000 daily deaths from covid-19 for the first time on Tuesday, according to government data.

It is already the third country in the world with more detected cases of coronavirus (271,885), after the United States and Russia, and the sixth in number of deaths from the pandemic, with 17,983 until Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The actual number of coronavirus victims in the South American country is suspected to be considerably higher than official statistics show, due to the lack of tests to detect infections.

And he warns that it seems increasingly difficult for Bolsonaro – who came to office in January 2019 with an anti-system, militaristic and far-right speech – to finish his four-year presidential term.

What follows is a synthesis of the telephone dialogue.

In fact, the crisis began already in the first government of President Dilma Rousseff.

It was an economic crisis that ended up transforming into a political crisis.

The crisis continues and worsened amid the pandemic.

José Murilo de Carvalho maintains that the Bolsonaro government’s management is “disastrous in several areas”.

I am 80 years old and since redemocratization we have never had such a critical situation. And mainly without much prospect of improvement, due to this combination of various crises.

I am very pessimistic about the situation in the country.

If we look at the other presidents or prime ministers, the image of many even in Latin America improved after they faced the problem.

I think Bolsonaro is an exception in Latin America: his image worsened instead of improving.

Our neighbors are all concerned with Brazil.

And I think that the country’s international image, via the president, worsened greatly in that almost servile vision of Trump and a policy in relation to China that is suicidal from an economic point of view.

So not only internally but also externally, the Brazilian situation is exceptional, in the sense of being worse than in other countries.

Bolsonaro was from the beginning a controversial figure.

Personally, he thought he could be given time: a political campaign is one thing and after he is elected he can change his position, to adapt to the circumstances of the government.

In Bolsonaro’s case, he was given a year and showed that he continues with the same position of the time of the election.

With this the policy has been totally disastrous in several areas.

Brazil passed the barrier of 1,000 coronavirus deaths in one day.

The main areas of the disaster are external relations themselves, with a totally obscurantist minister, education, with an even worse minister who does not even know how to write Portuguese correctly, and the environment.

I thought that was the weakest tripod in the government. And now with politics in relation to the epidemic we have four problems.

The only thing that recently showed any improvement in the image of the government was the decision to give a kind of extra salary, it is spoken of 600 reais (about US $ 104), to the poorest population.

For the rest, perhaps the president does not reach 30% support. It is a very negative situation.

Those who react most to this are the most educated strata of the population. But unemployment also profoundly affects the poorest.

In the case of Dilma Rousseff there was a very big dispute over whether it was an impeachment or a political coup.

At the time it was clear to me that it was not done outside the law: impeachment is a judgment at the same time in justice and politics. That is in the legislation itself.

It is clear that presidents who do not have support in Congress are victims of impeachment, while the others are not.

There were impeachment processes against Fernando Henrique (Cardoso), Lula and Temer; none of those processes went forward because they had a solid parliamentary base.

Dilma did not have it, Collor (de Mello) did not and now Bolsonaro does not.

I think what is missing at the moment is that, due to the pandemic itself, there is not a major movement in the streets, something that the deputies and senators take into account when voting on an impeachment.

In that sense, there is a hesitation of several people.

I think it is a correct position. It is still necessary to mature the situation a little, because a defeat defeat of an impeachment process would strengthen the president.

But I think that without a change in government, it will be difficult for the president to complete his term.

Dilma Rousseff was removed as President of Brazil in an impeachment supported by Bolsonaro in 2016.

The presence of the military in the government does not mean that the Armed Forces are governing.

But the position of these soldiers in the government is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for themselves, because the failure of the government with the presence of several soldiers is reflected in the image of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces, the Army, have two arguments that they always use: that the Constitution gives the Armed Forces, let’s say, the task of guaranteeing the harmony of the powers – which means that the Constitution gives them a political role, and sometimes people they forget that – and that the image of the Armed Forces among the general population is very good.

Among the educated middle class there is a clear opposition to the military presence, but the bulk of the population supports it.

So, there is a complicated chess game.

No, he still has the support of his electorate, which is fanatic but which today, according to opinion polls, means 30 and a little percent of the population.

The presence of the military in the government somehow gives it the endorsement of the Armed Forces.

But the situation of these military personnel is becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão is a retired Army general.

I distinguish the presence of the military in the government and the military corporation.

Poor government performance may be reflecting on the military corporation. And that for the military corporation is not a good thing.

So there is a tension between the fact that there are military in the government and that it is not a government of the Armed Forces. But it is a situation where the borders are very thin.

That is another factor to take into account in an eventual situation that may lead to an impeachment process.

There are also several requests for (Bolsonaro) to resign. It certainly won’t do that.

But the fact that there is a general as vice president is also for the Armed Forces a kind of guarantee that the opposition will not return to power should Bolsonaro leave.

The Army commander reacted by saying that the Armed Forces are not going to be an instrument of any blow.

I think the possibility of this happening is not very great.

The Armed Forces are not going to get involved in something that means a break in constitutional rules, unless there are huge demonstrations in the country.

But the political demonstrations are now small.

Bolsonaro participated this month in an act favorable to a “military intervention” in Brazil against Congress and the Supreme Court.

So, and this is an optimistic position, I do not see the possibility that the military corporation supports a breakdown of constitutional rules.

Definitely. He is very fragile and there is no sign that he intends to change his behavior.

From the beginning he is fundamentally concerned with his reelection.

That is why it is in this policy contrary to what the World Health Organization recommends in relation to the treatment of the epidemic: because that has serious consequences for the economy, as in all countries.

And here, following Trump, he goes against the recommendations of the doctors and his own ministers: he has already lost two health ministers because he is in confrontation with them, due to measures that the WHO and all the state governors here in Brazil follow.

The resignation of the former anti-corruption judge, Sergio Moro, made matters more difficult for Bolsonaro.

It is antagonizing the governors, with their health system, with science …

This puts him in a very fragile situation at the moment and no one can predict when this crisis will end.

I think it really is getting harder and harder to imagine him reaching the end of his term, which is still two and a half years old.

He was elected by two groups of people: those who supported him, who in the election were perhaps 35% of the population, and people who voted for him to prevent the PT (Workers’ Party) candidate from winning.

With his performance in the first year, people who voted to avoid the PT candidate are withdrawing his support, which is now around 30%. And it’s losing out on health policy.

In this sense, the fragility of its government is very great.

The Minister of Justice, who was much more popular than him in the government, (former judge Sergio) Moro, came out under pressure from the president regarding investigations of his children.

That for a president who had morality as a pillar of his campaign is also very debilitating. He no longer has the image that he transmitted of someone who wants to fight corruption. Now only the most fanatical believe in that.

There is a point where, after two years, if a president falls, the vice president assumes. Before two years there has to be another choice.

So there may be some people calculating, so that there is no other election, to wait until the end of the year and there it would be easier to tear him down because the vice president, who is a general, would continue.

