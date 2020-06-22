Of the eight million people infected by coronavirus in the world as of this Friday, one million is in Brazil.

According to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries, as of June 19, Brazil registered 1,032,913 cases and 48,954 deaths.

Between June 18 and 19, the country reported 54,771 new cases, a sign that the curve is still on the rise.

Brazil is the Latin American country with the most cases and the second in the world after the United States.

But what is the real magnitude of the situation?

BBC Brazil lists seven ways to examine these figures considering, for example, the differences between the size of populations in various countries, the number of tests they perform, the underreporting of cases in Brazil, the proportion of recovered people and the peculiarities of capitals and cities in the interior.

Speed

How fast did Brazil and the United States reach one million infections?

United States and Brazil They are the only countries that have so far passed the mark of the million people diagnosed with the disease.

Taking into account the size of their populations and the pandemic phase that has not reached its peak, Russia and India They can also achieve this mark.

Brazil took 114 days (from February 26 to June 19) from first case diagnosed in the country. The United States took 98 days (January 21 to April 29).

They both beat their daily case records just before reaching the million mark. United States with 48,500 records on April 26. Brazil, with 35,000 on June 17.

Population size

What happens if we compare the total number of cases considering the number of inhabitants?

The country with the most registered cases in the world is the United States, with 2.1 million infections, followed by Brazil (1 million), Russia (552,000), India (366,000) and the United Kingdom (300,000), according to data from the University Johns Hopkins.

Country comparison of cases can also be adjusted to the size of each population.

If we consider all the countries, Brazil ranks 22nd among the higher rates of infected people per million inhabitants: 4,494.

If we consider the 50 most populated countries in the world, Brazil appears in third place, behind the United States and Spain.

Concentration of cases

What would happen if São Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, was it a country?

With 46.2 million inhabitants, São Paulo has practically the same population as Spain, the thirtieth most populous country in the world.

The number of cases in São Paulo is proportional to the size of its population in relation to the rest of the country: around 20% of the cases and of the country’s inhabitants.

If it were a country, São Paulo would be among the 15 with the highest number of registered cases; and among the 10 with the greater number of deaths.

As of June 18, 193,000 infections and 12,000 deaths had been reported in the state.



If it were a country, São Paulo would be among the 10 with the highest number of deaths. THE PRESS / .

Under-registration

What difference does the number of tests made make?

Brazil does not publish a consolidated number of tests carried out in the country during the pandemic. But recent surveys of the Brazilian press with state health departments indicate that at least 2.3 million tests have been carried out.

Oxford University in the UK takes a step to compare performance out of 62 countries: how many tests were done for each test that was positive?

The measure indicates whether the strategy includes a active search who has the virus without symptoms or who gets sick in health centers, for example.

According to experts, the more people identify with the disease, the easier it will be to prevent them from infecting others and project the number of hospital beds necessary in a city, among other points.

After all, without knowing for sure how many people are infected, how can an authority safely decide whether to Commerces Should it be open or closed?



Knowing the number of people infected is key to knowing if it is safe to reopen the business. THE PRESS / .

In the process of eliminating the circulation of the coronavirus in its territory, New Zealand leads the list made by Oxford, with 273 tests for each positive diagnosis. Last on the list is Bolivia, with 2.6 to 1.

Brazil, which is not on the list because it does not reveal national data, would be behind Bolivia, with a ratio of 2.3 tests performed to 1 that was positive, according to information provided by state governments.

Actual size of the problem

Is the number of infected people actually much older what a million?

Without large-scale testing, it is difficult to determine the actual number of infected people in Brazil. However, there are groups of researchers trying to discover the prevalence of the disease.

The main one is directed by the Federal University of Pelotas, with funds from the Ministry of Health.

The country was divided into 133 parts and the researchers interviewed and examined selected inhabitants random of the most populous city in each of these 133 subregions. More than 2,600 professionals participate in preparing the survey.

The latest data from the investigation, called Epicovid19-BR, indicates that for every infected person there are six others They also contracted the virus and were not examined.



Without large-scale testing, it is difficult to determine the actual number of people infected in Brazil. THE PRESS / .

In other words, there were 296,000 officially registered cases in 120 cities studied, but in fact in these places there are 1.7 million people who have or have had covid-19.

Trend

Did Brazil reach the milestone of one million cases speeding up or slowing down the rate of contagion?

It depends on what part of Brazil we are talking about. According to experts, there are various epidemics of coronaviruses occurring at the same time in a country of this size.

First, each state has itsown reality.

According to an analysis carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), until June 13 there were 14 states with a downward trend in hospitalizations and 6 in stabilization process. The Federal District and 6 other states are experiencing upward trends.

Second, each state has different realities in their own territory.

The coronavirus pandemic started strong in large urban centers, more connected to each other and to cities abroad, from where covid-19 cases were imported.

Over time, the disease has spread to smaller municipalities, has lost strength in capitals and has advanced mainly in the interior of the country, where there are fewer beds in intensive care units (ICU).



The Brazilian authorities highlight the number of people who have recovered. THE PRESS / .

Recovered

How many people have overcome the disease?

The government of Jair Bolsonaro came to skip data related to the pandemic in the country, but later retracted.

Currently, it gives more importance to the number of people who have recovered of the disease than the total number of infected or dead.

To classify someone as recovered, the Brazilian Ministry of Health adopts the same criteria as the World Health Organization (WHO): critically ill patients who undergo tests until the virus stops showing up or mild patients who no longer show symptoms after two weeks.

According to Fiocruz, more than 300.000 people were hospitalized this year due to respiratory diseases.

On June 19, the country recorded that 507,200 people had recovered from the disease, 476,759 remained under accompaniment, and 48,954 had died. In other words, a case fatality rate of 4.7%.

It is estimated that worldwide, based on data from places with a high volume of tests, the disease kills between 0.5 and 2 people for every 100 infected. The death rate in New Zealand is 1.5% and in Iceland 0.6%, for example.



