30 years have passed since the classic song “April 20”and now the pucelano group, always socially committed,Releases a new confined version in which security and civil protection forces, personnel from pharmacies, cleaning services, supermarkets, research centers, tobacconists, hospitals and health centers, transporters, teachers, farmers and ranchers collaborate , firefighters and more than 30 artistsof the Spanish panorama. Jesús Hernández Cifuentes, Cifu, leader of the musical group, tells details, talks about the future of art and shares with LA NUEVA ESPAÑA how the confinement happens a few hours after they release the video whose funds raised will go to Doctors Without Borders. All this to support the fight against the coronavirus.

The theme is already available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDKGCDOzzBQ

-How did the idea of ​​making a new version of the already classic “April 20” come about?

-Every year that this date arrives is like “Saint April 20”, a media tsunami occurs and now we have been caught in this situation. So, we wanted to give it a twist and from the confinement make another version and re-record it. The people of the band have each done it from home, we have here an important telematic project. So we have launched the missive to various colleagues. We wanted to pay tribute to the people who are on the front line in the fight against the bug (see hospitals, supermarkets, police, transporters, etc.). And we decided that it was with the social objective that what comes out of here has a purpose for the days to come, that what is raised is invested in medical supplies such as respirators or masks. The idea arose jointly due to the need to contribute to improving this situation. We were all up to something, we were already working on it, but the one who directed and gave it more meaning was a friend of mine from Madrid who is also a musician.

-How many people participate in this project?

-You throw the snowball and it gets bigger, because we have the collaboration of many unions (for example more than 15 hospitals), a lot of people and artists like Mikel Izal, Amaral, Rozalén, La Pegatina or SkaP; the list is huge. With which, I hope that this gives visibility to the video that we have worked on, because what is raised is entirely for Doctors Without Borders, and this is clearly explained. It is the best we can do since we can no longer go out on the street or be on stage and our tour has gone to hell.

-What inspired you to create the original theme “April 20” and why that date?

-It has to do with longing and melancholy. I studied Social Work and when I took some exams they assigned me to a town in Ávila called El Tiemblo. At that time the “Celtas Cortos” were in a moment of touring and important development, but I had to reconcile it with my work. It was my first job and I was there for a year until I applied for leave of absence because the volume of music work, which was what interested me the most, got me out of that place. In the meantime, the year I was there, I left behind a lot of people: my friends, my crew and my family. So one afternoon the topic came up. And I chose that date because it fit the metric.

-How is creation lived from the confinement?

-In an intense way, you see what project we are involved in. And right now the whole tour has gone to hell. I am afraid that for all the people of the culture, and of my sector in particular, this situation is as if we were farmers with a lost harvest. So we do what we can from home, we are already developing the ability to walk on the roof.

-Are you pessimistic or optimistic about the future of art and culture when confinement passes?

-I hope that this moment of confinement, of reconsideration and of looking within will serve to guide the future in a kinder, more intelligent way, in relation to culture, in particular, and everything public, in general. And to invest where you have to invest, because if it had been done in advance, in these circumstances we are in, another rooster would crow. So I hope it will get better, although what I can say is pure speculation. Of course, ordinary citizens will have a different conscience, then we will see if those who have the frying pan by the handle also show it.

-Both music, literature and cinema are “saving” many in these weeks. Do you think that the social role of art should be more vindicated?

-I think it’s obvious. In this situation, people from the cultural environment are reinventing themselves, taking their kindest face from the telematic platforms that we have in our hands and putting all the meat on the grill. So I hope, as I said before, that there is an in-depth review of how things were being done and that this is going to get better. I believe that culture is the oxygen that passes through the lungs of all people, it is absolutely essential as breathing and the treatment given to it depends on who has to execute the button.

-And do you think that people are aware of the importance of culture?

-I hope they are. And if they are not, there is also another level of unconsciousness that has a lot of consciousness. As I said, those who express emotions, those who write, those who sing, those who make theater or those who make movies, all generate oxygen for the lungs, so it is absolutely essential. And although it is not known or is not conscious, it is somewhere. If they take it away, you realize. It is as if they put you in a plastic bag, when you are short of breath you will inevitably know what happens to you.

-How do you spend your days without leaving home?

-Re-inventing everything. I have small children, so in the morning we have a class session and with this topic of the video I am teleworking without pause. I go to bed late because I have to solve what is essential, which is the family, and then I take care of my work. I spend the days tightening bonds of love, basically. I am rediscovering many things that we take for granted that we have, but as I said about the stock market, when you don’t have them quickly the alarm goes off.

-What is your best memory of Asturias?

-My best memory of Asturias is my childhood, which I spent in Muros del Nalón, in Pravia and in Soto del Barco. A thread of my heart is absolutely hooked with its landscape and its people.

-What will happen with the 2020 tour?

-No one knows anything about what is going to happen, nor when they are going to raise the barrier. In other words, we have seen the first wave of this tsunami, but we have no idea if there will be a second wave or if there will even be a third, fourth or fifth wave. What I think is speculation.

-And how do you think your return to the stage will be?

-The day they release us to a lot of caged lions, imagine. It’s going to be going out to devour, in a good way, go.

-What are your next projects?

-I’m working on a new album that I already have practically canned. But all this remains in a blurred nuance. I think that right now the most important thing is the day to day, to stay calm, to wait with devotion for health and we will see when all this is over.

