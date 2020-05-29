On March 3, the first case of coronavirus was detected in Argentina. It was in the city of Buenos Aires and it was a 43-year-old man who had returned to the country on that date from a trip through Europe. Two months and 25 days later, In Federal Capital the contagions multiplied to the point of becoming the district with the most cases to date: 6,989, accounting for the latest report of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

The rest of the jurisdictions began to experience the progression of the virus in different stages and forms. The province of Buenos Aires, until May 12, had more cases than the City. However, the spread of COVID-19 in its most vulnerable neighborhoods increased the curve and placed it at the top of a podium that no district in the country wants to lead.

The data also reflects some positive aspects regarding a pandemic that put the rest of the world in check and for which an extended quarantine was established until June 7 and had as its starting point on March 20. One of the most relevant aspects is starring Catamarca and Formosa, the only Argentine provinces that have not yet recorded any contagion.

Formosa enabled this week the activity of the psychologists, kinesiologists, biochemists, dentists, nutritionists and ambulatory medicine. Weeks ago, the provincial authorities had done the same with the lawyers, accountants and notaries, all these under one “Care protocol” specifically designed for these professions.

The government of Formosa also authorized a few days ago “Family gatherings of no more than 10 people, on Sundays and holidays, between 9 am and 4 pm”.

In Catamarca, last weekend bars and restaurants reopened next to hotels and gyms, as part of the new activities excepted from quarantine and after having allowed the reopening of retail stores.

After them, San Luis, La Pampa and Santa Cruz They display figures to keep in mind. The three jurisdictions have not detected new cases for more than 14 days. In San Luis, to date 11 people with coronavirus have been registered and the latest data comes from April 6. La Pampa only has five and the last figure was released on April 10. In Santa Cruz, on April 30, an amount was established that has not changed so far: 49 cases.

These positive indicators allowed, in the case of San Luis, the empowerment of sports activities for up to four people, without contact, and shows with assistants on board cars. Also the realization of baptisms and weddings, as part of the easing of quarantine in the province of puntana.

The Governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto, announced a few days ago a more flexible isolation of coronavirus and enabled various sports activities such as cycling, running and skating in the province. After 50 days without new infections, the provincial president confirmed that sports activities and “actions aimed at defending health status” may be carried out.

In Santa Cruz something similar was established: Since the beginning of the month, recreational outings and the reopening of more items belonging to the commercial sector were enabled.

Beneath them, La Rioja, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero have not presented cases for more than a week., with 63, 89 and 22 infections, respectively. In the first, the last case was detected on May 18. In the other two, a day later.

Eight other provinces have a series of unique backgrounds. In Salta (7 cases) there have been no new infections since May 22. If in the report tonight the Health authorities do not report someone with coronavirus, they will enter the previous group.

Chubut, from May 2 to 25, remained in the range of the four cases. He currently has eight. In Cordova, a province that has 458 infections, only registered eight from May 22 to today. In Currents, from May 14 to 26 the figure remained in 78 cases. Today he is 80. Missions indicated 25 cases from May 4 to 27; Two new ones were communicated yesterday and the number was 27.

One of the most emblematic cases is that of Jujuy. In the northern province, on March 17 the first case was registered. On April 2 the figure had risen to five and it was not modified until the national report last night., in which one more contagion was added to leave a total of six.

The national Ministry of Health reported that, to date, Community transmission of the virus is observed in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, Resistencia, Fontana, Barranqueras and Puerto Vilelas (Chaco), Córdoba capital, Bariloche, Choele-Choel and Cipolletti (Río Negro).

In the last report, 769 new infections were reported. 425 were in the city of Buenos Aires, 299 in the province of Buenos Aires, 28 in Chaco, 3 in Chubut, 3 in Neuquén, 2 in Misiones, 1 in Córdoba, 1 in Jujuy and 1 in Entre Ríos.

This morning it was indicated that during Thursday 5,405 new samples were taken and since the start of the outbreak 150,486 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 3,316.4 samples per million inhabitants. Also that the total of discharges is 4,788 people.

With two new deaths, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country is 510.