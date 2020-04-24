In order to move forward with some causes during social, preventive and compulsory isolation, the Government authorized the implementation of a video conference conciliation hearings between the parties and the mediators. The measure became effective from the Resolution 121/2020, published this Friday in the Official bulletin.

With the signature of the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, the national authorities enabled this remote working mechanism to resolve some conflicts pending in the midst of the quarantine, although they clarified that the process must comply with some regulations.

In this way, “the Prejudicial Mediators They will be able to carry out the hearings by electronic means, by means of videoconference or other analogous means of transmission of the voice or image, provided that the identity of the parties involved and respect for the principles that govern the procedure are guaranteed. ”

Officials will have “the responsibility to convene” those involved and “their sponsoring attorneys,” who previously must send an email created for this purpose, “the image of the front and back of the DNI, which clearly shows the number of the procedure of the Identification Office and its signature, and that of the documents that prove the legal status”.

“In this way, the parties and their sponsoring attorneys will in turn declare their own emails and their cell phone numbers, through which all subsequent communications will be valid ”, indicated the Government Resolution.

Furthermore, the text specified that “Videoconferences may be held individually with each party or jointly with both, and may be complemented – asynchronously – with the use of emails and telephone dialogues.”

“The hearings provided for in the previous article may be held only when all the participants have the necessary technical means and have agreed in writing -in any medium- to carry them out in such a way ”, highlighted the fifth article of the standard.

Meanwhile, “if the agreement reached involves payment obligations, they will be met through bank transfers to the accounts that are duly declared ”by those involved, but in all cases the arrangement reached “It will have the same effects as those held in face-to-face hearings.”

In order for the agreement to be signed, the new regulation established that “exceptionally” the mediator and the parties will be considered “People who must move due to force majeure”, reason why they will have permission to circulate in spite of the quarantine.

In order to advance in this regard, the judicial officer will send the summons corresponding to the declared emails, which “will contain the express authorization to transit on a day and during a certain time slot and must be exhibited before the authority that requires it. “

Among the recitals, the Government remarked that “the Supreme Court of Justice by Decision 12/2020, authorized to make presentations in digital format with electronic signature and to enter into agreements by virtual or remote means ”.

In addition, the Resolution held that “among the essential functions of any Rule of Law, is to guarantee the protection of the rights of citizens, a function that supposes the challenge of resolving the various conflicts that arise in a modern society and, to at the same time, complex ”.

“A reality with such novel and complex characteristics as the one presented requires, within the framework of a dynamic interpretation of the regulations, value and accept the use of new technologies that make it possible to carry out mediation in a virtual environment where the parties dialogue, regardless of where they are, as it would happen in the case of mediation by videoconference, messaging or other analogous means of transmission of voice or image ”, summarized the document signed by Minister Losardo.