The national government reported that two other people died from coronavirus and the total number of fatalities amounted to 67 in Argentina.. The data was revealed by the Undersecretary of Health Strategies, Alejandro Costa, in the morning report made by the Ministry of Health every day. According to the latest official data, there are 1,795 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, of which 365 have already been discharged. The average age of those infected is 45 years.