Amid the closure of borders, the Government launched its plan to gradually repatriate Argentines, which includes authorization for the arrival of up to two daily flights to Ezeiza International Airport, terminal included in the so-called “safe corridor”.

The countries of the region are a priority. Also the cities of Miami and Madrid, two of the destinations that concentrate the largest number of stranded Argentines. According to infobae, the lists that the Consuls make respect – at the exclusive request of the Chancellery – the order of departure, that is, the departure date of the original passage. In all cases, the returnees will immediately enter the quarantine that the Government extended until April 12.

Although there is no established arrival schedule, the arrival of up to two daily flights was authorized according to the scope of decree 331 published yesterday in the Official Gazette, which extends until April 12 the prohibition of entry to the country of foreigners not resident in Argentina and establishes quotas for the gradual return of citizens and residents, after the closure of borders aimed at containing the advance of Covid-19.

“This is day by day. And everything must be coordinated between the five areas involved (Chancellery, Ministries of Transport and Health, Migration and ANAC)“Commented official sources.

According to the decree, the daily repatriation quota will be 500 people. “We are going to generate an orderly and programmed opening of the borders”, pointed out the National Director of Migrations, Florencia Carignano.

In this framework, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá highlighted the repatriation yesterday of 156 Argentines who were stranded in the city of Cusco, Peru, and who were transferred to Buenos Aires on a charter flight, arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We are bringing home 156 Argentineans stranded in Cusco, on a charter flight managed by the Argentine Chancellery“The head of the Palacio San Martín, who is in charge of coordinating the return to the country of the Argentines who are still abroad, remarked in his official Twitter account, within the framework of the operation ordered by the national government in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chancellor also noted: “We continue working for the return of our compatriots abroad, in an orderly manner, so that the health authorities can act efficiently ”.

The first of the two return flights of Argentines stranded abroad, from Peru, arrived in Ezeiza yesterday, while the other planned operation, with citizens who were in Cuba, left Havana shortly after 4.30 p.m. Argentina) and landed this Thursday in Buenos Aires at approximately 1:25 in the morning.

For today, the arrival of Eastern Airlines Flight 9340 2D from the city of Miami is expected. From March 17 inclusive until yesterday, a little more than 60,000 Argentines had already entered through the Ezeiza air terminal.

The National Migration Directorate (DNM) under the Ministry of the Interior, also enabled 8 land border crossings between 8 and 16, allowing the entry per day and per passage of up to 500 people.

Occupants who enter the country in private cars must complete a certificate for home transfer from the National Transportation Regulation Commission (CNRT). With regard to long-distance buses, the Ministry of Transport of the Nation provides a service for those Argentines who are on borders without any mobility to continue their journey.

Passengers entering by land have strict authorization to move to their declared homes to carry out the mandatory social isolation and are considered “in transit” from the border to where they indicated.

The border steps authorized for vehicles and buses are (the schedule does not affect the normal transit of cargo transportation and international trade):

– Paso de los Libres / Uruguayana (Federative Republic of Brazil)

– Gualeguaychú / Fray Bentos (Eastern Republic of Uruguay)

– Salvador Mazza / Yacuiba (Plurinational State of Bolivia)

– Cristo Redentor, Austral Integration Pass and San Sebastián (Republic of Chile)

– Clorinda / Puerto José Falcón and Posadas Encarnación, the latter only border neighborhood traffic (Republic of Paraguay)

River and sea crossings

The companies providing the service will issue the programming of their trips.

It is important to remember that both in land, air and river passages, the controls carried out by Health and Migrations were reinforced, evaluating passengers with symptoms compatible with coronaviruses, including body temperature control with individual or collective shots and also with the use of thermal cameras installed, in the case of Ezeiza airport.