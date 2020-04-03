Yesterday, at around 23:30, Francisco Marín, a recognized doctor in Resistencia, Chaco, died from COVID-19. It became the seventh victim in the province and, until that moment, number 38 in the country. Today in the morning another man died in Tucumán and, therefore, the number rose to 39.

“Paco” Marín, as he was known in Chaco, had three children. He was the Director of Health of the Municipality of Resistencia, cardiology specialist. Initially, he had refused to be admitted to a clinic. When he was diagnosed as positive by coronavirus, he preferred to recover at home, but when the condition worsened, he was rushed to the Fermechaco sanatorium.

For six days, he was admitted to the private clinic. Marín, 60, was a risk patient: he had diabetes. Therefore, the delay in the treatment would have been a transcendental factor for the death.

In dialogue with Infobae, her daughter Abigail, 24, reconstructed her father’s last days: “As soon as he had contact with an infected person, he no longer left the house. He stayed with me and my mom. He was fine the first few days, then he started to have a fever and took paracetamol to lower it. Since he was with us, he did not want to leave his room much and took the measures not to share much of the space. “

Her daughter said that, from the eighth day, the block worsened: “It wasn’t very good anymore. I just slept and didn’t want to eat. He didn’t have much strength anymore, he didn’t want to go to hospital because he knew he was going to be alone and he just wanted to be with us. On Saturday we decided with my brothers and my mom to call the ambulance so they can see him and decide what to do. He no longer had good oxygen: he marked 83 the oximeter. They said that the best thing was to hospitalize him and that was the case: that same night that he arrived at the sanatorium they had to put him on oxygen. You had to wait to see how he reacted. But it was not enough: last night they told us that he had passed away. ”

Before becoming Health Director, Marín worked as a doctor in special schools in the interior of Chaco and in Resistencia, integrating technical teams. In the last decade, he served at the Special School No. 2.

In addition, he had his private office in the Villa Don Enrique neighborhood, where he cared mainly for Pami’s patients. “Here the doctors do not want to increase their patients with this social work due to the difficulties in payment, but Paco accepted them. He also did home care. His working hours were very long ”, they told in their environment.

Her daughter remembered it like this: “As a father he was the best. He gave us everything he had: his love, his teachings, his convictions. He taught us that love of neighbor, whoever you are, has to be present, that you always have to give everything you can, that what you do you have to do with love and patience, that you always have to forgive and give another opportunity”.

Of the same, he recalled: “For him, it was always a good time to get together with people to eat and toast with a champagne. He said that a good wine is what one likes (he said that Uvita was the best). I will remember it like this: happy, passionate and giving love in everything he did beyond the occasional bitch. ”

According to the reconstruction, Marín had treated Ana María Tonzar, also deceased on March 31. The 63-year-old woman had been hospitalized for fifteen days for respiratory conditions. In the past few days, he was only breathing with mechanical assistance.

Marín’s death is also linked to patient zero in Chaco. Tonzar, who was his patient, had shared mates with the retired pediatrician doctor who returned from a trip to Spain without taking the appropriate isolation measures.. The pediatrician and her daughter – a fellow at the Faculty of Humanities of the National University of the Northeast (UNNE) – are identified as those responsible for spreading the virus throughout the province.

Today Chaco is the third district with the most deaths from the pandemic, behind the province and the City of Buenos Aires. In total, they have 106 confirmed cases. Its Minister of Health, Paola Benítez, specified that 55% of them are due to close contact, 20% due to contagion in a conglomerate, 18% due to a history of travel abroad and 6.5% are still under study.

The zero patients returned from Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, on February 28. Both recovered and were discharged. But they were also charged for the complaint filed by the federal prosecutor Patricio Sabadini before Court 1 in charge of Zunilda Niremperger on March 17.

The prosecutor invoked article 202 of the Penal Code, which contemplates imprisonment from 3 to 15 years for those who spread “A dangerous and contagious disease for people”.

According to Sabadini, the status of a mother’s health professional could be considered an aggravating circumstance since the potential risk implied by not complying with the isolation measures ordered by the national government would be understood. For her part, the judge is waiting for a report from the Chaco health ministry that determines how the virus spread in the province.