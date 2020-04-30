The President arrived later than expected at Esteban Echeverría. He only did so after dialoguing with Fernanda Raverta, the new head of ANSES. He had a long conversation with her, offered her the position, they agreed on the priorities and gave directions for the communication of the news. It was there that he moved to the Municipality of Esteban Echeverría, where Governor Axel Kicillof and the president of the Frente de Todos block of the Chamber of Deputies, Máximo Kirchner, were waiting for him.

Both, together with the Mayor and the head of the PAMI, Luana Volnovich, took advantage of the time to tour the Hospital and learn about the epidemiological and social situation of the district, where there are already a large number of merchants who are mobilizing to open their premises or stalls outdoors.

Specifically, the implementation of the Bicentennial Hospital is a positive territorial message, since it has the latest equipment and technology. It was opened several times before (in August and October 2015 and March 2016), but it was not launched due to lack of human resources. The pandemic changed conditions and will now have 30 therapists, 15 emergentologists, 15 kinesiologists, 7 pharmacists, 8 clinicians, 62 nurses, 15 laboratory workers. In addition, it will have 20 intensive care beds, 12 in intermediate therapy and 20 recovery.

In the official communiqué of the Municipality it was specified that “serious people with COVID-19 will be received and assisted at the place, with priority for the residents of Esteban Echeverría.” And that, once the health emergency is over, “50% of care for PAMI beneficiaries and the other 50% for residents of Esteban Echeverría will be enabled in stages, fulfilling the objective for which it was designed.”

The Bicentennial Hospital began construction on August 17, 2011 on land donated by the Municipality, and has a highly complex center that is a sustainable two-storey building, with an area of ​​17,600 square meters for technical assistance areas, and a total of 22,332.44 square meters covering technical mezzanine areas, infrastructure service premises and semi-covered areas. “It is the most modern in the region and will network with the Hospital El Cruce de Florencio Varela,” it was specified.