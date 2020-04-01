The president of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), Miguel Acevedo, asked today that the banks work again, even partially, in order to meet some of the companies’ needs.

“For us, banks are like veins that let blood flow through the body. In many of the countries we are seeing with problems and crises, banks are considered essential by all the movement they have to makeAcevedo said in statements to Miter radio.

“This does not mean that they work 100%. They are managing with all the care to avoid infections and they have “skeleton endowments”, with the minimum to be able to function. These are issues where measures can be taken to make that work, ”added the president of the entity that groups industrial entrepreneurs.

As detailed, currently only 20% of the industry is working and the rest can not produce. The percentage that maintains its activity, he clarified, does so amid restrictions and logistical and input problems. The businessman estimated that in a second stage of isolation more companies are going to produce in order to provide the necessary inputs to those that are now essential.

“There are many dependencies throughout the logistics chain. Sawmills and cardboard manufacturers are an example because boxes are required to ship the bottles or oils. Those chains are going to have to work little by little. It is what we imagine on day one of departure, it will not be overnight, “explained Acevedo.

According to the calculations of the sector, it will take approximately one month for unemployed companies to recover stock to go out to sell, although it will depend on the time it takes for demand to recover.

“Argentina has been in recession for two years. Before all this, it was thought that the GDP would start to recover and now we are going to have a third year with a fall“Anticipated the manager.

“The pandemic has very strong economic and productive repercussions and we have to take them with comprehensive responses and that is what I see today in the Government and in society. This will be day by day, see how the issue of infections is exactly and if the curve is flattened. I do not see that from day one there is 100% activity. I perceive that before reaching April 12, some things may be released, ”said Acevedo.

The businessman also expressed concern about the situation of the payment chain, when most companies – big and small – have been with zero income for 10 days plus the drag in March, where many sold 40% less. And he highlighted, in this context, the difficulties in sustaining wages and fixed costs.