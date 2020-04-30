The deepening of the economic crisis as a result of the quarantine strike aggravated the reality of many Argentine families. It is within this framework that the Government ordered a series of compensations for companies that commercialize dairy products and ensure that the price is maintained in the shelves.

The measure was established through Decree 418/2020, which bore the signatures of President Alberto Fernández, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, and the Ministers of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and Productive Development, Matías Kulfas. The Government justified the decision in the framework of the “Food emergency” which was extended until December 2022.

In the text published this Thursday in the Official bulletin It was mentioned that the Productive Development portfolio is empowered to intervene in production markets in cases where “its operation harms commercial loyalty, the well-being of users and consumers and the normal development of the economy according to the objectives of the national productive development “, as well as in the implementation of policies” to guarantee consumer rights and the increase in the supply of goods and services “.

In this context of economic crisis deepened by the mandatory quarantine following the coronavirus pandemic, for the Government “it is necessary to establish a special compensation regime for those who make sales of essential goods, such as certain dairy foods, so to generate a favorable effect on the prices destined for the population ”.

The amount of the special compensation established will be determined as follows:

– For sales of dairy foods that are taxed by the Value Added Tax, it will be equivalent to the percentage determined by the Ministry of Productive Development, of the amount of the tax credit that is computable for the seller in the terms of article 12 of the Value Added Tax Law.

– For the sales of dairy foods that are exempt from the Value Added Tax, it will be equivalent to the Value Added Tax that has been invoiced to the beneficiary of this compensation, for the acquisitions of the mentioned foods that have been destined, effectively, to those same sales. In this case, the amount of compensation may not exceed the amount that arises from applying the net price of sales included in this subsection, in each month, determined in accordance with article 10 of the Value Added Tax Law t.o. 1997.

It will be the portfolio that Kulfas conducts that establishes the forms, terms and conditions for the procedure to be carried out. For its part, the Head of Cabinet will have the power to enable the necessary budget item to comply with the decree.