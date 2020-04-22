Amid the compulsory isolation by the coronavirus, the reopening of some activities excited the authorities of the Catholic Church Argentina with obtaining some kind of exception that would allow them slowly resume religious activities. However, at least for now, that will not be possible.

The Episcopal Conference yesterday he sent a letter to the president Alberto Fernández to formally ask for the “Gradual opening” of the churches, with the aim that they can be re-celebrate traditional masses. Even the bishops Oscar Ojeda and Carlos Malfa they met with the Secretary of Worship, Guillermo Oliveri, and raised the possibility of resuming the celebration of the Eucharist “With the due sanitary collections arranged” by national authorities: the security protocol would include religious services with fewer people, a distance of two meters between the faithful and without a line to receive Communion.

No promise reached: Infobae Yesterday, he announced that the request had not been welcomed by the Government, so he had little chance of prospering. And so it was: this morning, the Church itself reported that its request was denied by government authorities.

“In response to the request made by the Executive Commission to the national government, the Secretary of Worship, Dr. Guillermo Olivieri, transmitted that the national authorities will continue to evaluate the consultation, but for now it is necessary to maintain the current prevention and isolation measures that affect the religious celebrations ”, summarized the Episcopal Conference in a statement.

Officials sources had clarified in dialogue with this media that the claim did not come from Rome and that “Pope Francis had nothing to do”. “There is an internal with some sectors that do not understand the severity of the health crisis,” they analyzed.

Meeting with evangelicals

President Alberto Fernández held a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of the Argentine Federation of Evangelical Churches (FAIE), who made their temples available to national authorities, to be used as isolation centers in the framework of the fight against the pandemic .

Accompanied by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, and by the Secretary of Worship, the Head of State received Nestor Oscar Míguez, president of the FAIE and of the Evangelical Methodist Church of Argentina; Osvaldo Corazza, vice president of the institution and senior officer of the Salvation Army; Marcela Mercuri, from the New Life Christian Center; Ana María Velilla from De Medio, of the Disciples of Christ Church, and Leonardo Schindler, president of the Evangelical Church of the Río de la Plata.

The meeting took place within the framework of the project “Let’s be one”, Involving organizations such as Cáritas and Amia to receive donations and distribute food and hygiene products in needy neighborhoods of Argentina. In this case there was no request for temples to be reopened. The meeting closed with a prayer between the pastors and Alberto Fernández, to “ask for the country, for the President and for the end of the pandemic.”