The Government authorized a new circulation permit so that those who are carrying out social, preventive and compulsory isolation far from their homes can return in private cars to their respective declared addresses. The measure was announced in Joint Resolution 2/2020, published this Saturday in the Official Gazette.

The document, which bears the signature of the Ministers of Transportation, Mario Meoni, and of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, clarified that “the habitual residence of the persons indicated in their National Identity Document will be considered, except that they could prove that it has changed through reliable documentation ”.

To obtain this exceptional authorization, those interested must process the affidavit “Certification for Return to Habitual Domicile”, which can be found on the following page: https://regresoacasa.argentina.gob.ar/.

In all cases, people who return home will have to comply with the general recommendations and instructions established by the health and safety authorities as part of the actions to prevent new infections.

The 14 points to consider:

Where do I get the permit ?: In the link https://regresoacasa.argentina.gob.ar

When can I get my permit ?: Starting today

What is the validity of the permit ?: From Saturday 4/18 at 0.00 AM to Tuesday 04/21 at 12 PM. And it is valid for 48 hours.

Who has to manage the permit ?: A person in charge of the group that is moving

What enables the affidavit ?: The movement of the vehicle, with the passengers declared, to the destination of residence

What should be the destination of the permit ?: The residence address where the mandatory isolation will be met

Can I prove my address with a service invoice ?: Yes

How many people can move ?: The capacity allowed by the vehicle

Can I go find a relative with my vehicle ?: Yes

Can you rent vehicles ?: No

Is medium and long distance transport enabled ?: No

Why is it announced on short notice? _ To discourage the circulation of unjustified cases

Why is the decision being made today ?: Because passengers have safely completed the 14 days of isolation recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and they will be able to travel safely for the entire population.

Who will control the circulation of these exceptional cases ?: The Ministry of Security and the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), dependent on the Ministry of Transport, and the forces of other localities