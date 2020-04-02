The Ministry of Health reported that There are already 34 deaths from the coronavirus in Argentina. The data was revealed by the Undersecretary of Health Strategies, Alejandro Costa, in the morning report provided by the authorities of the area, which this Thursday made a special recognition to Minister Ginés González García.

“The workers of the Ministry know it, we know it, but it is important that the population knows it: the brain, the heart and the body of all the decisions that are taken are those of the minister Ginés González García”Assured the secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti.

According to the latest official data, in Argentina there are 1,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus, more than half related to travel that the patient has made. The average age of the infected is 45 years and that of the fatal victims, 68, which confirms that the Chinese virus increases its lethality in older people.

57% of confirmed cases are men and 43% are women.

* Death 34 was not yet classified by jurisdiction