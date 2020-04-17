After evaluating “a smart map” of how the coronavirus is progressing throughout the country, the Government announced that starting Monday Certain activities will be made more flexible in areas where there is no viral circulation of COVID-19. Meanwhile, regarding the current situation of the pandemic in the country, this Thursday there were 10 deaths and 98 new positive cases, bringing the number of victims to 122 and the number of infected to 2,669.

A week ago, when he announced that social, preventive and compulsory isolation will last until April 26, Alberto Fernández I speak of “Managed quarantine”. In effect, the Executive Branch was evaluating the requests of the governors of the entire country to determine what activities could work again.

This Thursday, after the meeting that was held in Olivos, in which Cristina Kirchner, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and provincial leaders participated and in which the President together with the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán presented the offer to the bondholders and declared to the Argentina in a “virtual default”, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero announced that starting next Monday “some activities will be resumed in many Argentine provinces.” As he explained, it will be in places where no cases were registered or with transmission averages greater than two weeks.

In statements to Public TV, the Chief of Cabinet expressed that “activities will be resumed, together with the protocols defined by the Ministry of Health, which is the authority on health, in many Argentine provinces, where there is no circulation viral, had no cases of coronavirus or have averages of contagion greater than 14 days. “

Cafiero commented that it is taken into account “A smart map”, where the Government keeps track of the progress of the pandemic. Throughout the week, the official received requests and complaints from the governors to relax certain items that suffered crudely this month from full stoppage.

Although he stressed that “federal support is key,” he confided that “different realities” were raised and that they are under evaluation. “There are areas that are very crowded, such as the suburbs, which have a different complexity than more remote areas, even within the province of Buenos Aires,” he explained.

In that sense, he stressed the need to have “An intelligent look at sectors and activities that can be resumed”. Cafiero made it clear that the possibility of certain sectors returning to work exists “thanks to isolation”, since while at the beginning of the pandemic the virus “doubled every three days, today it does every 14”.

“You always have to work on a care ethic, regardless of whether a factory activity or zone is started or resumed,” he said, stressing that “the first thing we have to take care of ourselves is health.”

Although he highlighted the Government’s initiatives to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, he said that social distancing measures, “will accompany us for a while longer and will be part of our conduct”, as is the case of “coughing in the elbow fold , use chinstraps and alcohol gel ”.