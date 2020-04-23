Last night, Ginés González García he referred to the controversy generated by the arrival of Cuban doctors to join in the fight against COVID-19. “In a circumstance where there is huge human resource needs I do not see why discriminate them by the place of origin, “said the head of the health portfolio in reference to the 202 professionals who will arrive in the next few days on a special airline flight Cuban Aviation. Although at first it was said that they would not comply with the quarantine, the Minister of Health of the Nation clarified that, as soon as they arrive in the country they must carry out a 14-day isolation to rule out that they are infected.

Days ago, from the Argentine Medical Confederation (COMRA) expressed their discontent before the imminent arrival of health professionals. “In Argentina there are enough doctors to face any emergency”, They maintained in a letter signed by the President and the Secretary of Finance and Administration of COMRA (Dr. Jorge Alberto Iapichino and Dr. Jorge Alberto Coronel), to which the Federations and Medical Colleges of the rest of the country adhere. “Mr. Minister, we know his career and we admire his management capacity and we consider that Argentina, its people and especially its doctors, do not deserve to suffer such discredit due to a hasty decision.“They concluded.

They were not the only ones. Juan Manuel Jiménez Torrado, Urologist doctor (MP 449512 and MN 116314) of the Central Hospital of San Isidro, also did not agree. “Both the hospital and the sanitariums where I work are practically empty, it seems that they were every Sunday. It is clear that there is no need or urgency in the incorporation of new personnel. Before bringing Cuban doctors, let them bring the Argentine professionals who are stranded waiting to return. I would be very distressed to be away from home right now“He said in a report with Infobae.

To the list of discontented by the arrival of the Cubans was added, this afternoon, an open letter from the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP). It is addressed to Minister Ginés González García and, among other things, ensures that it is not an act of discrimination.

“Neither now nor have we ever objected to the practice of medicine by foreign doctors who want to work in our environment, as long as they comply with the same legal requirements that are required of all Argentine doctors.. To act to the contrary means putting at risk the medical care of citizens, who historically trust in the quality and seriousness of the skills obtained in their academic training, and on the other hand, means to nullify in practice the control mechanisms by the State ” , starts the institutional release of the SAP, which represents more than eighteen thousand Argentine pediatricians.

Like the rest of the claims, the disgust centers on the certification and recertification of their capabilities, that is, in the undergraduate and graduate degrees of Cubans. “To accept without prior validation by the competent body Unknown training to assist the population would install unequal care in access to health, discriminating between those who would be attended by doctors with training guarantees and others who would be attended by doctors from abroad who did not complete them. This acceptance would also create a dangerous antecedent from the legal point of view”, argue from SAP.