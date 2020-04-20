The national government published this Saturday a list with the 11 new activities that will be exempted from quarantine in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The official decision gives the Governors the power to suspend any of the items from the exception depending on the health situation of each province.

As advanced Infobae, Administrative Decision 524 details that the following activities will be included:

1. Establishments that develop collection activities for services and taxes.

2. Offices income of the Provinces, of the City of Buenos Aires and of the Municipalities, with systems of shifts and minimal guards.

3. Activity national and provincial registry, with shifts and minimal guards.

Four. Sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores, through electronic commerce platforms, telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact with customers and only through the home delivery method with the appropriate sanitary safeguards, protocols and logistics planning. In no case may the mentioned businesses open their doors to the public.

5. Scheduled preventive medical and dental care and monitoring of chronic diseases, with turn previous.

6. Clinical analysis laboratories and diagnostic centers by image, with turn previous.

7. Optical, with turn previous.

8. Experts and claims adjusters from insurance companies that allow the liquidation and payment of the claims denounced to the beneficiaries and the beneficiaries. In no case may the public be attended and all the procedures must be done virtually, including the corresponding payments.

9. Establishments for the care of people victims of gender violence.

10. Production for export, with prior authorization from the Ministry of Productive Development.

eleven. Specific industrial processes, with prior authorization from the Ministry of Productive Development.

The scope will be the provinces of La Pampa, Neuquén, Formosa, Santa Cruz, Corrientes, Tierra del Fuego, Salta, San Juan, Córdoba, Jujuy, La Rioja, Chubut, Catamarca, Río Negro, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Santa Fe , Chaco, Buenos Aires, San Luis, Misiones and the city of Buenos Aires.

However, the standard details that Each governor may suspend any of these activities in his province within the framework of his territorial competence, in whole or in part. In turn, each province must issue the necessary regulations for the development of the excepted activities, being able to limit the scope of the same to certain geographical areas or to certain municipalities or establish specific requirements for their development.

In the same line, exceptions may also be left without effect by the Chief of Staff at any time and circumstance, “According to the evaluation carried out, with the intervention of the national health authority, of the evolution of the epidemiological situation”.

“The activities and services mentioned in article 1 are authorized to function, subject to the implementation and compliance with the health protocols that each jurisdiction establishes, in compliance with the recommendations and health and safety instructions of the national authorities,” the article 2.

And continues: “In all cases, the organization of shifts should be guaranteed, if applicable, and the modes of work and transportation that guarantee the necessary distance and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of contagion of the new coronavirus”.

In another point, the rule states that employers “must guarantee the hygiene and safety conditions established by the respective jurisdictions to preserve the health of workers.” The people reached by this administrative decision must process the Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation.