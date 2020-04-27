A few days ago, President Alberto Fernández announced that social, preventive and compulsory isolation will be extended until May 10, but he also confirmed that citizens will be able to go out to walk one hour per day within a radius of 500 meters from their respective homes, although he clarified that The implementation or not of this last measure would depend on the decision of each governor.

That is how Many provinces, faced with the possibility of increasing contagion in their districts, have already announced that they will not authorize this type of practice in their districts., or that they will do so gradually, starting with the municipalities with the least amount of people.

Such is the case of the City and the province of Buenos Aires, which together with the authorities of Córdoba and Santa Fe They signed a statement in which they explained that walks will not be allowed in some of their cities.

The same path they took San Luis, Tucumán, Corrientes, La Pampa, Chaco, Mendoza and Misiones, who also explained that this measure of easing the quarantine enabled by the President is still not going to be able to be applied in these places.

The tucumano governor, Juan Manzur, clarified that in the province “Recreational walks will not be authorized“During the next stage of social isolation since this district of the country” has particular characteristics “, such as high population density,” and the conditions are not in place “for that to happen.

For his part, the president of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella, He explained through his Twitter account that “the social isolation continues until May 10” and that he spoke with the Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro, “to work on the development of this third stage, which is the quarantine administered “

“In all this time traveled, in addition to avoiding infections, the health system and we cannot go back. We must follow alerts, the virus in our province is still present, ”he explained, implying that there will be no major changes in terms of prevention regulations in his province.

However, and through a statement, the Tierra del Fuego government will enable recreational outings for the Fuegian population. These exits will be restricted, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Monday to Saturday, and although people are being empowered to responsibly leave their homes, residents are asked to take into account some provisions to be able to do so. responsibly.

Before Manzur and Melella, he was the governor of San Luis, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, who clarified on Saturday night and after the message of Alberto Fernández, that in his land “Classes will not start; recreation, no; the joined ones, no ”Although he announced that his administration will study “how to make some situations more flexible.”

This Sunday, the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe jointly announced that the social, preventive and compulsory isolation due to the coronavirus continues and that each jurisdiction will determine in which locations recreational outlets will be allowed and other measures ordered in the new stage of quarantine.

In Mendoza the situation will be different, as announced by the governor this Sunday Rodolfo Suarez after holding a virtual meeting with the mayors of the entire province to diagram the continuity of the quarantine in which it was decided to maintain social and compulsory isolation in Greater Mendoza, in line with what the President announced to contain the advance of the coronavirus , but to decide together with the municipal leaders “the way to continue” in the rest of the departments.

“The Greater Mendoza: Capital, Guaymallén, Las Heras, Godoy Cruz, Luján, Maipú and Lavalle, is comprised in an area of ​​more than 500,000 people, therefore by presidential decision we remain the same”Suarez explained. However, Ulpiano Suárez, mayor of the city of Mendoza, assured today in a dialogue with radio La Red that “recreational walks are going to be done, including the metropolitan area, regulated by DNI.”

For his part, the Governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, clarified: “We are not allowing recreational outings or sports activities”, as detailed in a press conference held at the government headquarters, where he assured that the measures taken will be in force for the course of a week.

Meanwhile, the missionary governor, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, said accompanying the “extension and the measures announced by the president” and confirmed that seven activities will be reactivated in the province under “strict sanitary protocol”, controlled by the Ministry of Government and Ministry of Labor.

However, he explained that although he understands the “need to carry out physical and recreational activities” of the population, he considered that We must “wait this time” and first start “productive activities in an orderly and safe manner.”

Recently, the president of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, He also assured that they are going to “evaluate the cases of the places where there are no community infections”, but pointed out that his district “is in conditions similar to those of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba”.

“From the new DNU we will gradually incorporate economic activities to the exceptions to quarantine by Covid-19. By repeating methodologies, we will fix each health protocol. Then, we will discuss incorporating recreation. Let’s not waste so much effort ”, specified Sergio Ziliotto, from La Pampa-

On the contrary, the government of Formosa through the Comprehensive Council for Emergency Attention COVID-19, headed by the government minister Jorge González, indicated that they were awaiting the text of the decree to make “the appropriate decisions”, reason why in this case the authorities would go in line with the complete announcement of Alberto Fernández.

In Jujuy, Gerardo Morales went even further: “We add a new action in the open air: from next Wednesday and according to the completion of your ID, you can do physical activity on a bicycle. I share some recommendations and ask that we abide by the rules. ”he anticipated.

In this way, the provinces where one-hour walks will not be possible, or that only some of their cities will have authorization, are the City and the province of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Santa Fe, San Luis, Tucumán, La Pampa, Chaco, Corrientes, Mendoza and Misiones. Chubut would not enable the rides either.

Meanwhile, those that could enable this measure of leisure without restrictions (beyond those already announced by the National Executive) are Catamarca, Tierra del Fuego, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta, San Juan, Santa Cruz and Santiago del Estero.