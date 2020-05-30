In an initiative that has been repeated in recent days despite the mandatory isolation, this Saturday they are carrying out protests in the city of Buenos Aires and different parts of the interior of the country against the quarantine decreed by the national government to stop the advance of coronavirus and the economic impact that this generates.

Called on social networks, the demonstrations are held, in addition to the Federal Capital, at points in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Tucumán, Entre Ríos and Chaco, among other. On foot and on board of vehicles, the main axis of complaint lies in the insulation flexibility.

One of the mobilizations started after 4:00 in the Obelisk. Dozens of SME merchants and owners that, pressed by the current context, they ask to return to work. “Bread and work”, “No to the totalitarian State” and “Freedom to work” are some of the slogans that are seen on the posters.

The attendees expressed themselves in favor of “An intelligent quarantine”. Most used a chinstrap or face mask. But there was little compliance with regard to social distancing.

The caravan of cars began its journey at four in the afternoon in the San Isidro Labrador neighborhood, they circulated along Ubieto Avenue, ending at the Tigre Station. Throughout those almost 7 kilometers, residents from different areas of the municipality were added. It is the second protest, with the same modality, carried out by the residents of Tigre, after the last Monday.

On the other hand, health professionals, workers from both the private and public systems, members of some 40 groups, also joined the protests. The main reason for the complaints were the legal cases that began in Córdoba and San Juan against health professionals who got Covid-19 for “spreading the disease.”

In this sense, the call that took place in the vicinity of the Monument to the Bicentennial of the city of San Miguel de Tucumán had as a header phrase: “No to the criminalization of the medical act; getting infected is not a crime ”.

The self-convened doctors and nurses also expressed their upset by working conditions and demanded the provision of supplies and security elements to continue fulfilling its functions in the face of the pandemic, in addition to a salary improvement.

In this way, they mobilized in tune from 17 today in the cities of Paraná, Mar del Plata and Mendoza, among several other locations. Also in Silver, where the march took about an hour to avoid coinciding with the protest of those who oppose the quarantine. Last night, your colleagues from Rosario, Santa Fe and Córdoba they did the same.

The mobilizations coincide with the beginning of the new restrictions to circulate in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), which were ordered last week by the national government when it announced the new stage of quarantine. In the new provisions, it was established that as of today the new permit to circulate that must be carried by essential workers who are exempt from complying with social, preventive and compulsory isolation.

The details of the new measures to be able to transit were already specified in the Official Gazette. Basically, they consist of those people who in early April had processed their authorizations for movement must complete the registration again. The same applies to those who need to apply for the movement permit for essential workers for the first time. Previously granted permissions will not be valid. The rest of the population that is not included in this group will not be able to move outside their home, except to go to local shops where they can buy essential products (pharmacies and supermarkets).