62 deaths are recorded in Argentina due to the coronavirus: in the province of Neuquén a 64-year-old man passed away who had been interned days ago in the Zapala Hospital due to severe respiratory symptoms. Meanwhile, in the Buenos aires city the death of a 62 year old person who was admitted to the Zabala Clinic.

In the case of the south of the country, the death occurred after midnight today in the same healthcare center where another patient had died Monday of the same disease. Both were neighbors of the Loncopué locality and the authorities are investigating how the infections occurred, because there was no history of travel.

It is the fourth death recorded in Neuquén, which has more than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number is high compared to other regions of the country, but this is directly related to the fact that it is the first area that began to perform tests in its own laboratory, without having to go through the Malbrán Institute.

He total confirmed cases in Argentina is 1,715Of these, 738 (43%) are imported, 588 (34%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 205 (12%) are cases of community circulation, and the rest are under epidemiological investigation. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, there are 98 patients who remain in intensive care while 358 have been discharged.

In the daily report made by the health authorities – always headed by Carla Vizzotti– Relevant data on the increase in the number of tests carried out in the country were given: yesterday 1,552 were carried out, with a total of 13,330 diagnostic tests since the start of the outbreak; this number is equivalent to 293.8 samples per million inhabitants.