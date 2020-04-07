More than a hundred detainees for crimes against humanity presented their requests for release in court amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most belong to groups at risk due to their age or health and ask to go home to serve their sentences there. About 26 already got the endorsement of JusticeAlthough not everyone was able to finalize it yet because they face accusations in other files where they are being investigated. Another 45 were told no, and the rest are still waiting for a response seeking to get out of prison.

But both the prosecution of crimes against humanity and human rights organizations are opposed to these detainees being able to benefit in this context. First, because the coronavirus has not yet been verified to have entered the prisons. But also because in prison they are being treated for their ailments.

There are two other questions that the prosecution raises before each of the requests: how will it be verified that the detainees in their homes can be cared for in the face of their health problems in the midst of a health emergency such as the one experienced by Argentina and how it will be proven that These repressors will serve their sentences in their homes, he explained to Infobae the head of the Prosecution of Crimes against Humanity, Angeles Ramos.

The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, the most important criminal court in the country below the Supreme Court, He placed special emphasis on reviewing the arrests of those belonging to risk groups. Precisely, in that age range are those accused of crimes against humanity. The number of people housed in federal prisons has been decreasing significantly in recent years, as published Infobae on March 24, on the 44th anniversary of the start of the last dictatorship. But the emergence of the coronavirus could further lower that number.

This situation raises questions in the courts and especially for the accusers. “Clearly all of them belong to risk groups, but it is necessary to study whether they currently have the medical attention they need, in a setting where the virus did not enter the prison and the Federal Prison Service made good protocols to prevent this from happening. happen ”he said to Infobae the holder of the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Humanity, Angeles Ramos. The prosecutor also highlighted “in federal prisons there is no overcrowding as occurs in other provincial prisons” and asked: “If we are going to make arrests more flexible, let’s clarify what crimes we are going to start with.”

132 detainees are registered in the Federal Penitentiary Service for causes against humanity. According to a survey by the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Humanity, based on the reports of prosecutors from all over the country, until Monday a total of 113 prisoners asked to go home to serve their arrest. Some proposals were made before the pandemic was declared, but must be attended in light of this scenario. More than a hundred found foundations in the decree of necessity and urgency 260/2020 signed on March 12 by the president Alberto Fernández and his cabinet declaring a health emergency.

Of those 113 requests, about 26 were granted, although not all were carried out. Why? Because some have convictions in different courts and need domiciliary to be granted in all cases for which they are imprisoned. This is the case, for example, of the former intelligence agent Raúl Guglielminetti, according to those registered to which this medium accessed.

One of those who managed to get him sent home, as a detainee, was the repressor Carlos Reinhart, 65 years old. They called him “The Butcher” because was in charge of illegally picking up detainees. He was recognized by 35 victims in the trial called subzone 14 of Santa Rosa, in La Pampa. Reinhart was housed in the infirmary of Unit 4 of the prison of that city, in an area designated for the protocol in case of suspected cases of Covid-19.

In Mendoza, a dozen house arrests were granted so precautionary, exceptional and provisional, even for defendants who were fugitives.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Justice -with the signature of the fair judge Carlos Rosenkrantz- decided to open the fair to analyze the house arrest request requested by the defense of the former lieutenant colonel Juan Daniel Amelong for his crimes in the illegal repression in Rosario, in the face of the pandemic, his age (68 years), his medical history and his “deteriorated” state of health. The issue was left to the Federal Oral Court 1 of Rosario. Among was sentenced in 2010 to life in the so-called “Guerrieri I” case, and the following year he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes that occurred in a clandestine maternity hospital in the Military Hospital of Paraná. Later he was sentenced again to ten years in the Guerrieri II case. Survivors named him as one of their torturers. At one of the trials he appeared with a white bandage on his forehead that said “Legality”.

The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation also analyzed issues of detainees based on health problems. In the midst of a string of denials, the one who got a new analysis of his case was Ramón Alberto Ojeda Source, convicted of crimes against humanity in Tucumán. Now the Court of that province will have to evaluate if they grant him the arrest that he had been denied, taking into account the pandemic.

Ojeda is 74 years old and suffers from “chronic, evolutionary and irreversible pathologies at risk of decompensation”: heart problems -including three bypasses-, history of high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and COPD, in addition to “benign prostatic hyperplasia, gallbladder lithiasis and bilateral hearing loss. “” Both the professionals of the Forensic Medical Corps and the Central Penitentiary Hospital agreed that the best alternative for it was their arrest in the home modality, “the defense warned. Sending 20 years in prison in the” Arsenals “case. II-Headquarters II ”to 20 years in prison for the crimes of aggravated illicit association, unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture followed by death and aggravated homicide for treachery, Ojeda had obtained domiciliary a few years ago, but lost the benefit when he was accused of beating his partner. They also sentenced him to a year and a half in prison for that crime.

Those who have been adding rejections, so far, are the most prominent surnames of the illegal repression. Seafarers’ orders Alfredo Astiz, Jorge “El Tigre” Acosta, Jorge Radice and Adolfo Donda they were rejected like that of the former chief of the Buenos Aires Police during the dictatorship, Miguel Etchecolatz. However, the issues are not closed and they seek to be granted an appeal to these denials.

Faced with this chain of requests for the accused and / or convicted of illegal repression to get out of jail, the head of the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Humanity warned that she pointed out several issues when studying the requests of the detainees in cause lesa.

“If they are housed in Penitentiary Service centers, it is because the rest may be. Many other prisoners have already gone home under house arrest, therefore those who are detained there are because their medical situation has already been evaluated, “he told Infobae the prosecutor Ramos-. So now it is necessary to consider if they are a risk group and if they are well treated within the prison; if there is any indicator for them to become infected or for them not to be able to continue medical treatment inside the prison ”.

According to what he pointed out, “the detainee in the unit that is in Campo de Mayo, which only houses prisoners and that does not receive new inmates, is also not the same as a unit that does have prisoner circulation.” a detainee in a prison inland is the same as someone who is imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison where there is an intramural hospital. ”In his opinion,“ the Penitentiary Service adopted very good protocols for prison staff, for detainees and for people who enter the system, so that they are isolated for 15 days before joining the prison in order to minimize risks ”.

“Faced with this, a detainee’s request appears, speaking of fear of a possible contagion of the coronavirus. How is this risk detainee going to take care of himself at home, who is going to take care of him, in front of an emergency health system and a social work that is that of the security force that has suspended its common benefits, “he asked himself.” The fact of having a Social Work today does not place it in a better situation given the health emergency situation facing the country, “he added.

There is “a duty for the SPF to implement protocols according to that population group that protect them or generate actions to minimize the possibility of contagion and that has been happening,” he stressed. “In the opinion of this prosecution, at this time the circumstances have not changed for these people to continue in prison, especially when for”There is no official report of the existence of any suspected intramural case. ”