Since the beginning of the week, five provinces and some isolated cities in the country announced that in the next few days the mandatory use of chinstraps on public roads would begin to be implemented, in order to try to stop the circulation of coronavirus infections in the country.

Faced with a still ambiguous position of the World Health Organization in this regard and doubts about the need or not for a mouth and nose cover on public roads, Argentine society was left in a dilemma: the ideal scenario would be for all inhabitants to be able to use a chinstrap in their interaction with others. However, there are not enough factory chinstraps to meet the needs of the entire population.

Thus, improvisation and creativity began to emerge with increasing force to make respiratory protectors at home.

The alternative took even more shape on Tuesday afternoon, when the national government endorsed the position adopted by the authorities of some of the provinces and advised, with a message on social networks, the use of homemade “mouth gaps” to time to go outside.

“If you have to leave your house, we recommend using homemade chinstraps, so we prioritize the regulations for health personnelWas the government message broadcast on the official Twitter account.

In this document, the international health organization emphasized that surgical and industrial chinstraps should be used exclusively by health personnel and by those infected with symptoms.

“The use of masks made of other material, such as cotton, has not yet been fully evaluated.. At the moment there is no evidence to recommend the use or prohibition of these articles, “the report said.

However, the report did mention a study referring to the use of cotton chinstraps among the medical community: “A study that evaluated the use of masks in health care centers revealed that those health workers who use cotton masks have a higher risk of contagion than those who use traditional masks. Therefore, the use of cotton masks is not recommended for healthcare workers. ”

In addition, the WHO gave a couple of tips to society for the use of any type of mask, whether homemade or not:

– Once the mask is on, try to cover all the gaps so that there are no spaces between the chinstrap and the face.

– Try to avoid touching the inner part of the mask when putting it on. Repeat the same procedure when removing it.

– Once the mask is used, do not touch your face and wash your hands with soap or an alcohol-based disinfectant.

– Change the mask as they get wet and use other dry ones.

– Do not reuse the same mask.

– Throw away disposable masks immediately after use.

While President Alberto Fernández warned that as of Monday, April 13, the quarantine of some sectors of national production would begin to be reduced, five provinces have already announced the mandatory use of chinstraps: La Rioja, Jujuy, Catamarca, Misiones and Santiago del Mat.

Meanwhile, prior to the tweet by the national government, the City of Buenos Aires has already been encouraging for days the measure of appealing to any type of “mouth cap”. An official statement was not appealed, though its headlines held firm positions in their public appearances.

Fernán Quirós, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, endorsed that measure in an interview with the journalist Reynaldo Sietecase on Radio con Vos: “As the community circulation in the City of Buenos Aires begins to increase and the possibility that someone who is free on the street be asymptomatic, we encourage the use of the ‘mouth cap’. Something that protects the mouth in such a way that the droplets do not come out, but that the surgical chins are not necessarily used, because we do not have to compete with covering the mouth of the most seriously ill patients who are in the hospital and asymptomatic potentials “, the official stated.

“The recommendation is to develop community, home development masks that are very effective, especially those that are well done.. On the internet it is full of examples of how to do a “mouth cap” with very simple things and what it does is decrease the transmission of the virus in the community, especially for those people who do not know they have it, “he added.

On Tuesday morning, many people already appealed to creativity to cover their airways on the street. From scarves, balaclavas, scarves to clear acrylic plates covering the entire face were seen in different corners of the City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, videos and tutorials on how to make a protector with a cotton garment and a kitchen roll paper or other absorbent material have already appeared on different platforms.

In fact, even health professionals bet on this measure. During the “United for Argentina” solidarity television marathon, Dr. Daniel López Rosetti made a live recommendation on how to make a homemade chinstrap. The same was done by the neurologist Conrado Estol, who published a tutorial on manufacturing paper and cotton masks on his instagram account.

So far, the message from infectious diseases and virologists in this regard is clear and unanimous. First of all, the specialists plead with the population to give up the surgical and industrially manufactured N95 chinstraps for medical personnel and symptomatic patients.

Second, it is vehemently clarified that the use of homemade masks must be accompanied by compliance with the other prevention measures already known to avoid the spread of coronavirus: cough or sneeze at the elbow, maintain a social distance of two meters from other people and avoid touching your face and the masks once you are on public roads and wash your hands well after use.

The director of the Guest Foundation, an infectologist and one of the national government’s expert advisers, Pedro Cahn, warned on Monday about the dangers of people relaxing when using homemade chinstraps: “The big problem with using these chinstraps is that people trust themselves and start to relax with what is important, which is to maintain social distance and wash their hands (…) So there is a magical feeling, people feel that they are vaccinated and it is not so”, Affirmed the specialist in declarations published by the agency Télam.

It is hoped that with the gradual revival of the industry, several textile factories across the country will be able to start mass-producing classic chinstraps so that no one has to resort to home experiments to cover their airways anymore.