The Buenos Aires Justice ordered the city ​​government and to a ART to provide personal protection items for a group of nurses and health personnel from the Ramos Mejía Hospital. The order, which became known this Monday, was issued last Friday by Judge Lisandro Fastman within the framework of a collective precautionary measure.

That same day, the management of that healthcare center located in the Balvanera neighborhood decided interrupt Neonatology and Obstetrics services since this Friday by three nurses and 38 agents infected, as published Infobae.

In this way, the resources that reach the Justice Department by medical personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic are added together. Especially considering that according to what happened in different countries, where 12 percent of those infected are doctors, nurses and cleaning staff who work in health centers.

Twenty doctors and nurses have already obtained favorable judgments in the labor courts to guarantee security measures and guarantee the protection of ART in cases of COVID-19, because it was not initially included among occupational diseases. They were represented by Lawyers Center for Human Rights (Cadhu) and the appeals were made before the national Labor court.

The first protection, revealed by Infobae, a nurse from the Tornú Hospital, and was followed by a customer service employee from the Italian Hospital and three professionals from the Moyano Hospital. Last week, another 14 rulings were issued for hospital staff Piñero, Vélez Sarfield, Pirovano and Ramón Sardá, The sources consulted specified this medium.

Now, the case that the delegates of the Ramos Mejía Hospital – Monica Maya, Claudia Ortega and Gustavo Godoy – joined and presented, in their own right, 20 nurses and nursing assistants.

All of them contacted the line 0800-122-JUSBAIRES (5872) to present a precautionary measure where they requested “the urgent delivery of personal protection elements (PPE) recommended by the World Health Organization, by the National Ministry of Health, and by the Superintendency of Occupational Risks, for Health personnel in the current context of Covid-19 Pandemic. ”

In the presentation, they explained that “they are health workers at the Ramos Mejía Hospital, and they provide tasks as nurses and nursing assistants in that hospital. They say they ask for priority protection because they are carrying out essential work activities -article 6 of Decree No. 297 / 20- during social, preventive and compulsory isolation as health personnel, without the minimum essential protection elements, which, in their opinion, has been reflected by the media since the beginning of this pandemic. risk they run is high. “

“The elements of protection are indispensable and scarce, the poor organization of the institution, which is manifested in the lack of a unified work protocol and lack of leadership of the interdisciplinary medical team, causes, in the interdisciplinary health team committed to care to the patient, confusion, misinformation, disagreement and fear, which can lead to fatal errors, as can be verified in other health centers, “they said in their presentation.

They also stated, according to the judge’s ruling, that “on March 31 they presented to the Director of the Hospital a note where they urgently asked him for work clothes and biosafety protection equipment, because the Hospital was preparing to receive patients with Covid-19 , in all its areas, and have not received a response. ”

As detailed, the “EPP” allows to build “a barrier with the risk agent, in this case the virus lodged on surfaces or present in the air and the worker.” These are the eye, face and respiratory protectors – depending on the distance and working position in front of people – gloves and body protection.

“From what has been stated so far, there is no doubt about the plausibility of the right to have all the measures and elements that are necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during its functions, and that said measures and elements must be designed and provided by the GCBA as an employer, and its control, exercised by the Occupational Risk Insurer – PROVINCIA ART SA Added to this is the concurrence of the danger in the delay, based on the risk that implies that they continue carrying out their exposed tasks at the risk of contagion of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the precautionary guardianship required in the initial brief must prosper, “said the head of the Court of Administrative and Tax Litigation No. 14 of the City of Buenos Aires, Lisandro Fastman.

Among its foundations, after reviewing the restriction of movement and the Social, Preventive and Compulsory Isolation ordered by the National Executive Power, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling highlighted that article 20 of the local Constitution “guarantees the right to citizens to comprehensive health, and establishes that public spending on health is a priority investment “, while enabling” collective and individual actions of promotion, protection, prevention, care and rehabilitation free, with accessibility criteria, equity, comprehensiveness, solidarity, universality and opportunity ”.