The province of Jujuy She was the first in the country to enable physical activity (going for a run) amid the mandatory isolation that was implemented in Argentina to contain the spread of the coronavirus. And from tomorrow its inhabitants will have another license: You can go out on a bike.

The governor Gerardo Morales He announced that “from tomorrow cycling will be authorized, both to go to work and sports“And explained that this will be possible because” it is not a contact activity “and thanks to the fact that in his region”for five days there have been no new cases”From Covid-19.

Anyway, in statements to radio La Red, the provincial president clarified that this activity can be carried out whenever a prevention protocol is followed, which includes the requirement that there be “20 meters away”Between the bicycles of those who drive on the street.

The Governor of Jujuy had taken the first step in making social confinement more flexible by enabling physical activity last week under a series of prevention rules pre-established in consensus with the provincial health authorities.

Specifically, since last Wednesday, in Jujuy the walking and jogging “of no more than two people“, inside of time slot at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the termination of the DNI, in parks and places where there is “low vehicular traffic” and on the condition that it is in open spaces, ventilated, and the atmosphere is “sunny”.

“The President asked me how the experience was, how we were doing, what measures we took and what protocol we apply.“Morales said this morning, when asked about his talks with Alberto Fernández about quarantine in the context of the pandemic.

In this sense, the provincial president was relieved to have a more controlled situation than in other regions of Argentina: “I would not want to be in the shoes of Axel (Kicillof) and Horacio (Rodríguez Larreta), with all the issues they have to solve. They are in a very complex situation because we in Jujuy can establish the health border, but if you have to control the income to the province and the city of Byuenos Aires … with such a number of routes and connections, it is tremendous. “

Finally, Morales referred to the controversy over the possible departure of prisoners, which was rekindled after the riot in the Villa Devoto prison: “I am concerned about this issue, of course I am concerned about cases of recidivism. We have requests for house arrest here, but that will be resolved by the Justice “.