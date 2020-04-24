Yesterday there were seven provinces, but today the Government decided to incorporate two more. Jujuy and La Pampa thus join Entre Ríos, Misiones, Salta, San Juan, Neuquén, Santa Cruz and Mendoza, which were the districts that the Chief of Staff had authorized to launch some economic activities, after agreeing with the governors specific protocols that were under the responsibility of the local leaders.

This is the reason why the measure was not yet published in the Official Gazette, which was expected to happen this morning. Given the appearance of new commitments on the part of the provincial leaders, the officialization was delayed, and It is not ruled out that it still takes a few more hours, before the possibility that other governors decide to assume the responsibility of adding to the flexibility.

The data is not accidental and somehow anticipates the nature of the announcement that the President will make tomorrow announcing his decision on the continuation of the quarantine which has an expiration date of next Sunday, April 26, after a virtual meeting with the governors, in the afternoon.

Specifically, everything would indicate that after the report given by the scientists and epidemiologists that he heard today, I would be more willing to relax various aspects of compulsory isolation, not only in the provinces that have already obtained specific permission from the crisis committee led by Santiago Cafiero, but also in the districts that still require special attention: CABA, a conurbation of the province of Buenos Aires and Chaco.

According to the information that came out, the group of experts advising the President on the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, did not comment on specific dates or measures. Instead, they gave him a specific analysis of the evolution of cases district by district, showing him that even in Córdoba and Santa Fe, where there are large urban centers with popular and insecure neighborhoods from an epidemiological point of view, very few cases were registered in the last two weeks.

Córdoba has 266 cases, but only two deaths. In both Santa Fe, 236 and six deaths. Other districts, such as Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, Santa Cruz, San Luis, San Juan, Salta, Misiones, La Rioja, La Pampa, Jujuy, Formosa, Entre Ríos, Chubut and Catamarca, had no deaths. Corrientes, Mendoza, Neuquén and Tierra del Fuego had only one. Chaco, on the other hand, became the third district with the most cases and deaths, reaching 280 and 10 deaths.

Another matter that the experts agreed is that returning to the restrictions must be a policy at hand, to implement it immediately when any risk appears that appears in the population, due to the lack of responsibility in distancing or relaxing hygiene rules or, simply, due to the possibility that restrictions in risk groups such as older adults and absolute restriction on educational activities.

Some issues haunt the President, such as the children and adolescents who have not left their homes for a month, for whom there could also be flexibilization. Yesterday he held a two-hour meeting with the authorities in Argentina of UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, who, when asked the specific question, explained the importance of their being able to get out of the confinement. On the other hand, it analyzes the possibility that physical activity may be carried out at some times. However, neither of those two exceptions could be confirmed yet.