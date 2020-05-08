Social communicator Alejo Hunau was murdered with a bottle of wine in his apartment in 2004.

Amid a strong rejection in Argentina of the Justice’s decision to release hundreds of prisoners for risk of contracting the coronavirus, one case has drawn attention.

This is a mother who wrote to the authorities to support the request for house arrest for him assassin of his son.

Silvia Ontivero, whose son was killed by Diego Arduino 16 years ago, he said he agreed that the man should be released from jail because he suffers from asthma and his health is at risk from the covid-19 pandemic.

Last February, when Arduino served most of his sentence and had the possibility of obtaining conditional prison, Ontivero had written to the judges in charge of the case, encouraging them to reject that request.

But now he says that the current health crisis has made him rethink the issue.

“I have been angry. I have had hatred. But I have never wished him death, ”he wrote in an open letter.

Controversial releases

Arduino is one of hundreds of prisoners in Argentina who have been granted the benefit of home prison due to being considered a risk population.

Several inmates at Villa Devoto prison, Buenos Aires, led riots after the first case of covid-19 was diagnosed this week.

Many other countries, including in Latin America Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, have taken similar measures, following the recommendations of international human rights organizations that have warned about the dangerous overcrowding conditions in jails.

However, in Argentina these releases have generated strong controversy.

Last Thursday there was a massive “cacerolazo” -from terraces and balconies, due to the quarantine- in I reject this measure.

Amid strong accusations, the President Alberto Fernández should have publicly stated that his government was not encouraging a massive release of prisoners and that it was Justice that decided.

Its Security Minister criticized the judges who have released violent prisoners, including murderers and rapists, one of the issues that has caused the most outrage.

. The “cacerolazo” against the release of criminals was carried out from the balconies.

However, and after a series of disturbances in several prisons, the president supported the decision of the magistrates to grant house arrest to prisoners convicted of minor causes, which are part of the groups at risk of contagion by coronavirus.

“A death sentence”

Alexius Hunau, Ontivero’s son, 33, was a journalist and adviser to the government of Mendoza, a city in western Argentina.

It was assassinated in 2004 of a blow to the head with a bottle of wine in his apartment.

His murderer, Diego Arduino, who fled with some of his belongings, was sentenced to 16 years in prisonfor the crime and he will serve his sentence in 2022.

But last week, a Mendoza judge ruled that Arduino was part of a group of 400 prisoners in that province considered at risk due to their health conditions.

. “We refuse to die in prisons,” protest Argentine prisoners.

In an open letter sent to the local press, Ontivero said that he had given a lot of thought and now supported the idea of ​​house arrest.

“We are talking about something different now. A pandemic. There is overcrowding in prisons and I can imagine the fear felt by the people who are in there, “he wrote.

Also, he told the TN news site that keeping him in prison would be a death sentence, something he had always opposed.

Enough time to reflect

Ontivero is someone who has experienced reclusion firsthand: during the last military regime (1976-1983) he was prey for political reasons for seven years.

In the letter he wrote in February, when he rejected Arduino’s request for parole, he noted that his imprisonment had given him time to reflect and he wanted to make sure that Arduino had enough time to do the same, and become a better man.

“I had some hope that all those years would serve him to study, acquire a trade, write, in short, so many things that I see (…) that did not happen,” he said.

EPALone benefited with house arrest are prisoners without serious charges.

However, after supporting his request for release for health reasons, he stated:

“I think and wish it is a new opportunity for you to realize that life puts on a tray a new challenge and that is to change your life at once“

“I don’t feel joy, like maybe his family. I just feel reassured that I have done what I deeply believe is the right thing and his last chance to change and become a good man, ”he added in his letter.

“It is not the same”

Last week, the controversy over the release of prisoners deepened after Carlos Capdevila, a doctor convicted of crimes against humanity during the military regime, was included among the prisoners who received house arrest.

A judge said the 70-year-old prisoner, who worked in the notorious Armed Mechanics School (ESMA) detention center during the dictatorship, was part of the risk group for the covid-19 pandemic because He suffers from “high blood pressure, prostate cancer, and motor difficulties.”

.The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has called for the release of the least dangerous prisoners due to the “deplorable” sanitary conditions in Latin American prisons.

In this regard, Ontivero indicated in his letter that He did not agree with his release “genocidal“and explained why “it is not the same” as the request made by the murderer of his son.

“Those people tortured, raped, so many compatriots disappeared, thousands of young people were thrown into the sea, they stole newborn babies,” he wrote.

“Already convicted, they continued to take criminal attitudes,” he said, referring to the “pact of silence” they made, for which the whereabouts of thousands of disappeared during the military regime are still unknown.

“It is urgent to make a difference,” he said.