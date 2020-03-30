As part of the measures taken to enforce the total coronavirus quarantine, the national government launched a special permission to circulate on the street for workers affected by activities and services declared essential in the emergency.

It is a formal authorization for those exempted from the mandatory and preventive social isolation regime to present at the controls on the streets, routes, highways and accesses throughout the country. In particular, “It is aimed at those who do not have a valid prior state accreditation”, as indicated by Decree 297/2020 published in the Official Gazette.

The authorities clarified that this new permit should not be processed by those who are complying with the isolation but require minimum and essential displacements to obtain cleaning supplies, medicines and food.

On the contrary, it is available for those who carry out essential tasks that are exempt from quarantine, as in the case of health personnel, security forces, the food industry, telecommunications or waste collection, transportation and treatment. , among other.

In addition, for all workers linked to health services and who use vehicles to carry out their activities, there will be another option designed to facilitate their mobility: they will have at their disposal the “Wafer for vehicles affected by the Health Service”, which must be displayed on the vehicle’s windshield in order to speed up its circulation.

The step-by-step explanation for starting the permission:

two- Enter and register with DNI or AFIP username and password (see other available options).

3- Complete in the keyword search “Application for a Traffic Permit”.

4- Click on “Start procedure”.

5- Complete the form with the requested personal data and click “Save”.

6- Finally, select the button “Confirm procedure” and wait to receive a File Number.

To obtain the certificate, after having received the file number, you must go to the “My procedures” tab located on the upper edge of the screen, select the “Finished” option located on the left margin of the web and double-click click on the procedure in question.

Once located on the document “Traffic Permit”, in the “Action” column, select the “View” option, indicated by the symbol of an eye. There you can open the document that is downloaded to view the permit.