After suspending the entry of people to the province, the Government of Formosa announced that the income will be “gradually” normalized “Ordered and managed” to the territory that, like Catamarca, does not register cases of coronavirus.

However, this Tuesday, the government minister Jorge González announced that “The income of those from Formosa who made the pertinent requests” will be normalized. Indeed, those who had already requested to return to the province, “have to await notification of permits and the dates that will be assigned in due course.”

As reported by the local official, “there are more than 1,200 people registered for orderly and administered admission.” Through the official website of the Government of Formosa you can access the request, where whoever requires it must complete their personal data and those of the vehicle, in case of returning on a private mobile phone.

In addition, González referred to the case of transports that are contemplated in the exceptions to the mandatory quarantine. “As we drive in Formosa, when entering the driver has to make an affidavit regarding what is the load that it transports and the places that it must travel to leave it.” When making the affidavit, a “certificate of movement through the safe sanitary corridor is issued, since they cannot circulate on any route, only on those indicated to them,” he reported.

“The declaration has spaces that must be completed and filled with the proof of that carrier’s pass through the police checkpoints, which are located all the way along the way and each time he finds one, he must display the certificate in such a way that it is verified that it is circulating along the road and the previously established schedule ”, he clarified.

Meanwhile, last Sunday the Government complied with the order of federal judge Fernando Carbajal and ordered that the modifications be carried out in the establishments arranged for guarded isolation. The magistrate’s request included that the rooms be single or double; that the privacy of people is protected; that have private baths; provision of bedding and towels; that they be conditioned rooms; and that the province ensure food and personal hygiene items. On the other hand, they must also have guaranteed connectivity to the internet, books and television; cold and hot drinking water and adequate pharmacological and psychological assistance.