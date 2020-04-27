The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Monday 5 new deaths by coronavirus and 111 infections in the last 24 hours. Thus, the figure of the total number of infected in the whole country increased 4003 and fatalities add up 197.

Of all those cases, 905 (22.6%) are imported, 1,725 ​​(43.1%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 897 (22.4%) they are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

The five deceased are two women, one 81 years old, residing in the province of Buenos Aires; and another of 70 years, resident in the province of Córdoba; and three men, two 81 and 68 years old, both residing in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA); and another 90 years old, resident in the province of Chaco.

Of the 111 infected in the last 24 hours, 50 correspond to the province of Buenos Aires, 32 to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 10 to Chaco, 8 to Río Negro, 5 to Santa Cruz, 3 to Neuquén, 2 to Misiones and 1 to Tierra del Fuego.

According to data shared by the Government in its last recorded and broadcast television advertisement, During the first days of the pandemic, the number of cases multiplied every 3.3 days. On April 12, when the isolation was extended, the cases multiplied every 10.3 days. By April 25, every 17.

EXTENSION OF THE FORTY AND RECREATIONAL DEPARTURES

After extending the mandatory quarantine until Sunday, May 10, President Alberto Fernández enabled recreational activities. “We can’t keep people in an eternal lockdown. We want to preserve people’s health and that also implies preserving psychological health. The 911 line received many requests for psychological attention and that must be taken into account. In recent days there was a certain social relaxation that we all talk about and that is nothing more nor less than the demand to have some kind of permission to go out, “said the president.

Initially, it was specified that the measure would apply throughout Argentina and would include risk groups. However, the opposition of the largest districts, which in an unprecedented event grouped together to raise their rejection, forced the national government to modify the decree and leave recreational walks at the discretion of each jurisdiction.

The City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba jointly decided not to enable the exits. These four provinces comprise almost 70% of the country’s population and their leaders considered it important to maintain a high degree of cohesion.. So they understood that it was important to communicate together. “We must be united and firm in how the quarantine should continue,” they explained to Infobae.

In the last hours, Tucumán, Corrientes, Misiones and Mendoza joined the list of provinces that decided not to enable the exits..

In Tucuman Governor Juan Manzur also made the determination to maintain isolation without easing. “The conditions are not given. Tucumán has particular characteristics, it is the most densely populated province. We still can’t authorize people to take to the streets. ”, assured the president in an interview with the Gazette.

The province of Currents nor will it enable recreational outing. This was confirmed this Sunday by the Governor Gustavo Valdés. “We will not allow recreational outings or outdoor sports activities. We are going to wait a week to evaluate its implementation and we are going to talk to the mayors, “he said in dialogue with TN.

In Missions, Governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad, had already warned that in his province would be postponed, at least, for one week the authorization of the leisure time up to 500 meters from the home.

Rodolfo Suárez, Governor of Mendoza, clarified that the mandatory isolation will continue in “The great Mendoza: Capital, Guaymallén, Las Heras, Godoy Cruz, Luján, Maipú and Lavalle”. “The rest of the province will decide together with the Intendants the way to continue once the new Presidential decree is announced,” he said on social networks.