From logistics to time use, this classless and mandatory quarantine period becomes a real challenge.

THE NATION



presents a series of author's recommendations every day that will seek to help, in addition to a measure of responsibility and care for all, time at home, by the

coronavirus in Argentina



It is also an opportunity to enjoy the best of art and entertainment with the family. To see, listen and try.

A BALLET By Constanza Bertolini

Neither autumn nor spring: winter came



“The Winter´s Tale” is over four hundred years old, however, every time a creator decides to unleash Shakespeare’s tragicomic tale to take it on stage, its resistance to the passage of time is verified. In this case, it is the version that the choreographer Christopher Wheeldon made for the Royal Ballet which will be seen from today at noon as part of the #OurHouseToYourHouse cycle, on the YouTube channel of the London company. As the quarantine crisis is affecting theaters and art venues around the world, from Covent Garden remember that the broadcast is free, but whoever can make a donation will find a virtual mailbox open at http: //www.roh. org.uk/donate-now

ART AT HOME By Celina Chatruc

Experiences auction



An “auction of exceptional experiences”, which include from recording a song with Sting to having coffee with Hillary Clinton or talking to an Apollo 9 astronaut on the phone. in New York to raise funds to benefit the International Rescue Committee, which helps communities most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the auction and the “lots” acquired by the best bidders will be in virtual format. The meetings with representatives of music, politics, science, culture and sport will take place through the Google Meet platform.

A series by Natalia Trzenko

“Downton Abbey” on Amazon Prime Video



Like a warm blanket when the temperature drops or that perfectly brewed cup of tea, the six seasons of “Downton Abbey” seem to be exactly what these times of uncertainty and fall need. The fiction created by Oscar winner Julian Fellowes begins at the dawn of the 20th century, more precisely in 1912, when the tragedy of the Titanic leaves Count Grantham, lord of the impressive Downton Abbey, without an heir. The appearance of a distant cousin as the replacement heir will revolutionize the life of the mansion, its owners, and the faithful servants who care for them.

CLASSIC MUSIC By Pablo Gianera

The Berlin Philharmonic, chamber music



In these times when the gathering of an orchestra is impossible due to the number of instrumentalists and the imperious distance, it is also necessary to adjust the works. The Berlin Philharmonic was to perform yesterday and today in Tel Aviv, but it will do so in Germany and with a chamber formation. Directed by Kirill Petrenko, the program includes the famous “Fratres” (without defined instrumentation) by Arvo Pärt, “Ramifications”, by György Ligeti, the “Adagio for strings”, by Samuel Barber, and a curiosity: the “Fourth Symphony” by Mahler, in Erwin Stein’s arrangement for chamber orchestra. The broadcast, today, is free for those who had registered for the Digital Concert Hall promotional subscription https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/concert/53365?a=bph_webseite&c=true

A BOOK FOR GUYS By Natalia Blanc

“A Great Cowboy Story” by Delphine Perret



Starring a monkey that eats a banana, this illustrated album with short texts by the French author takes pleasure in telling a story with words and showing images that conflict or play with other senses. Perret is also allowed to make fun of what is (or is not) “allowed” to tell and show in a children’s book. Original and fun, it is a gem for readers of all ages. Lemon Tree Edition.

TECHNOLOGY By Ariel Torres

Inside the station



Recently, we shared here a couple of mobile apps that allow us to see Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). Now why not go inside the station? For that, just go to a microsite of the European Space Agency (https://esamultimedia.esa.int/multimedia/virtual-tour-iss/) that allows you to visit the huge ISS. Although it still needs improvement, one feels on board a science fiction movie. Above right, a clickable map helps you not get lost in the station’s maze.

READINGS By Daniel Gigena

The Foucault mask, by Tomás Abraham



Lucky for biography and essay ideas, this book by the Romanian-born professor and philosopher, who met Michel Foucault in 1969, intertwines the author’s private moments of “Watch and Punish” with the great vectors of his work, which range from auscultation from history or punitive reason to the genealogy of sexuality (and not eroticism) in the West. The journey through life and thought of a “specific intellectual” and free to whom Abraham finds only one defect: curiosity. “It was unthinkable for him to always see the same thing, and to point out pain as a virtuous mania,” he writes. At the end, a section of writings on body and power in Argentina is included. Paidos.

A RECIPE By Juliana López May (Ohlalá!)

Pesto for six people



That carries? 300 g of arugula, 100 g of basil, 2 cloves of garlic, 150 g of parmesan, 200 g of walnuts, olive oil (necessary amount), 50 g of dried tomatoes.

How is it done? Hydrate dried tomatoes in boiling water for 10 minutes until softened. Then drain well and process with the rest of the ingredients. Add the necessary oil until the pesto has the desired consistency. Store in refrigerator until the moment of using. If there are leftover tomatoes, once hydrated strain them and store them in a jar with herbs, garlic and pepper.

ALSO

