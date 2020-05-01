As they had been demanding from that sector, the government included cooperatives in the aid program to pay salaries, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure was communicated through the Resolution 144/2020, which was published this Friday in the Official Gazette.

“Establish emergency financial assistance under the Self-Managed Work Program for productive units self-managed by workers who suspend their productive activity or reduce their level of economic income as a result of preventive, social and compulsory isolation,” was determined in the Article 1 of the standard.

At the same time, it was established that “they will be able to access, for a period of 2 months, individual financial aid for their working partners and working partners, provided that the return of surpluses for each partner or partner is less than the amount of 1 minimum wage, vital and mobile ”. It was also clarified that this period may be extended depending on the extent of the quarantine and the available budget funds.

Beyond confirming that they will be able to access productive units that register previous participation or not in the aforementioned program and detailing the documentation to be presented in each case, it was pointed out that this aid “cannot be assigned simultaneously with the normal assistance of the Line I of the program ”, that is, with individual financial aid that provides for assistance for a maximum of 24 months.

Among the recitals, it was argued that “in the face of this emergency scenario, efforts should not only be made to adopt measures aimed at protecting public health, but also coordinate efforts to mitigate the impact of sanitary measures on production processes, development of independent activities and employment ”.

In addition, it was noted that “it is observed that the impact on productive activity has been deepening as a consequence of the successive extensions of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation measures.”

More of 1,200 cooperatives and mutuals from all over the country you They had asked the national government for some measure of help to overcome the deepening economic crisis as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the country there are around 12,000 cooperatives dedicated mostly to the food production, safe and that provide internet, energy and water services, and others 4,000 mutuals destined mainly to health, tourism and credits. In total, this sector represents a contribution of around 10% of the Gross International Product (GDP).

Of this universe, just under 10% had asked the National Institute of Associativism and Social Economy (Inaes) for help lines to face maturities, especially wages. As Inaes is under the orbit of the Ministry of Productive Development, the order was given for them to receive equal treatment to that of SMEs when accessing financing lines.

“There are 1,200 cooperatives and mutuals that requested the support of the State. Of this total, about 300 asked to access the Repro program of the Ministry of Labor (Productive Recovery Program) and 900 others asked to enroll in the economic aid called Line 1, a kind of subsidy destined to improve the income of members of cooperatives “, had detailed the holder of the Inaes, Mario Cafiero.

One of the biggest problems affecting cooperatives, for example in services, is that when freezing of tariffs The impossibility of suspending benefits due to non-payment and payment of quotas was imposed on him, since the cash flow of these companies, especially those that operate in rural areas, is much less.