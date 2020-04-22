When the coronavirus pandemic reached Argentina and Alberto Fernández made the decision to establish as a preventive measure, starting on March 20, the mandatory quarantine throughout the country – which it is already considering extending for the third time – one of the main questions what came up was the fearful possibility that the virus would enter the most vulnerable neighborhoods and sectors of the city and the province of Buenos Aires, where the housing situation is precarious, many resources are scarce and the health emergency is faced differently.

This Wednesday the second case of coronavirus in Villa 31 was confirmed. It is, as confirmed by Buenos Aires government sources, Infobae, from a woman who had maintained close contact with the first case.

This Monday, the woman was contacted by the Ministry of Social and Urban Integration to inform her of this situation and, upon verifying that she had symptoms, was transferred from the Center for Health and Community Action (CeSAC) No. 21 to a Febrile Emergency Unit in a City hospital. Now, they reported, their family will be monitored daily to verify that they have no symptoms. As indicated by referents of the social organization La Poderosa, It is a 36-year-old woman, asthmatic, unemployed and with kidney problems.

The first case, meanwhile, is a 43-year-old patient with asthma. Personal information about both, meanwhile, is scarce because another problem that arises from the infections – and this neighborhood is not the exception – is the targeting and harassment of infected people.

The woman in the first case, who had already manifested symptoms of the virus, also went last Friday to the Center for Health and Community Action (CeSAC) No. 21 -one of the three that exist there- and was transferred to Rivadavia Hospital, where a swab was performed and she was hospitalized for two days. After the positive result, she was referred to the Vélez Sarsfield hospital.

Buenos Aires government sources explained to Infobae that this will continue to be the procedure in “Barrio 31”. When a person manifests symptoms, they will be cited in “the physical triage unit” and, once it is verified that it falls within the definition of a suspected case from the Ministry of Health, it will be transferred to a nearby hospital.

From the Secretariat of Social and Urban Integration of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, they indicated that all the close surroundings of women were contacted and placed in compulsory isolation: “The particularity of these cases, unlike what is done in the rest of the City , is that We are assisting this family with products and food so that they can quarantine without leaving their homes. ”

One of the first cases that caused alarm had been that of Andrea Gómez, a 49 year old woman who lived in the villa 1-11-14, the most populated in the City of Buenos Aires. Andrea, employed in the cleaning area of ​​the Senate, had to be admitted to the Santa Isabel Clinic in the Flores neighborhood due to pneumonia in early April and died two days later. After his death, the results of the swab that had been carried out proved that he had COVID-19 and one of his two sons also had to be admitted.

“We are working with great commitment to prevent coronavirus in Barrio 31. Within the measures that we have been implementing, we close public spaces; We carry out continuous disinfection and cleaning operations on the streets together with the neighborhood cooperatives; we prepare spaces so that older adults can adequately perform social distancing; We suspended payment of fees for those families who moved to new homes; We reinforce the work with dining rooms and referents; we maintain attention guards for issues related to infrastructure maintenance ”, they indicated in a statement.

During the first days of April, in a viral video filmed in the corridors of Villa 1-11-14, dozens of people could be seen circulating the streets, many of them buying food, but with little compliance with social distancing. However, “social, preventive and compulsory isolation” does not apply in the same way in these settlements as in a residential neighborhood.

Homes in general hardly count with minimum hygiene conditions and overcrowding is common. In minimal rooms with poor ventilation where several people live – which also promote other respiratory diseases that could aggravate a possible coronavirus condition – it is difficult to think about the possibility of maintaining isolation, which on the other hand hit work activities, often informal, of the inhabitants of the neighborhood, and caused an increase in demand in community canteens.

Alberto Fernández himself referred during one of his press conferences that in the poorer neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires it is more difficult to “control individually” and suggested establish a kind of “community quarantine” where no one can enter or leave the neighborhood. In late March, during a meeting with village priests in the Olivos estate, the president recorded a video with the slogan adapted to the reality of those neighborhoods: “Stay at home, stay in your neighborhood.”

To all this housing situation is also added the problem of dengue, which has a potential focus of contagion in spaces of accumulation of rubble or garbage. The neighborhoods most affected by this disease are located just south of the city: Villa Soldati, Lugano, Parque Patricios, Barracas, La Boca, Pompeii, Floresta, Monte Castro, Versalles and Villa Luro.

“Life in Barrio 31 is an intense life, but an enormous decrease in circulation is verified, at least 60% less. This week in particular, even with the release of some activities, it is still much less ”, they maintain in the Ministry of Social and Urban Integration. The communication of prevention measures, meanwhile, is reinforced with some “specific approach measures” in these neighborhoods, with direct communication with neighborhood leaders, the use of vehicles with loudspeakers that circulate on the streets and the dissemination of information to through the “states” of WhatsApp.

The City’s Ministry of Human Development and Habitat also announced a program for vulnerable neighborhoods “Designed to be able to accompany older adults” destined to those who live alone or accompanied by an older adult and for families who due to “housing conditions cannot distance themselves from their homes”.

“For the first ones, we are going to ask them to stay in their houses. Together with a network of neighborhood promoters we are going to make sure that every day they get food, medicines, hygiene items or anything else they may need“He assured Maria Migliore, holder of that portfolio. “For the second group, We are going to create community devices to accommodate them so that they can fulfill their distance without neglecting their emotional ties. We are going to specially prepare parishes, neighborhood centers, clubs, nursing homes, hotels, in which there will be people from the community itself and professionals who will take care of them. ”

“We read and applauded that the village priests have opened their parishes to isolate grandparents from the villas, but if the media asked for the stretchers, they would know that there are 300 and 1,500 are needed. In other words, 1,200 more only for the oldest of the neighborhoods who continue to sleep in collapsed pieces, because a homeless home confinement was unlikely, but community confinement will also be unfeasible if the virus circulates impatiently, internally and quietly”Ignacio“ Nacho ”Levy, social leader of the organization La Poderosa, pointed out in dialogue with this media outlet. “There it is, the virus has arrived, but the beds have not; the isolation to overcome the overcrowding has not yet appeared ”, he remarked.