This Tuesday night, The Chubut Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus within its territory. According to official information, this is an inhabitant of the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, “who He was complying with the social, preventive and compulsory isolation (ASPO), after returning from a trip abroad”, More precisely to Brazil.

Next to Catamarca, which was the first district in the country that established the use of chinstraps on public roads, and Formosa, which divides its efforts between the pandemic and the fight against dengue, Chubut was one of the three Argentine provinces that had not yet presented infected of COVID-19.

“Actually he is hospitalized with stable clinical parameters“Added the statement of the provincial Health portfolio.

“The intervention measures were carried out promptly and early, at the time of its identification as a suspected case, so that Close contacts, who are complying with ASPO, have been surveyed under monitoring“The writing continued.

“The current situation does not change the provincial epidemiological scenario. The containment stage continues. The case confirmed on the day of the date arises as planned, from the implementation of the ASPO strategy, “he concluded.

On the other hand, the governor Mariano Arcioni He reported what happened through his Twitter account: “I am sorry to report the first positive case of coronavirus in Chubut. This is a neighbor from Comodoro, who returned from Brazil and fulfilled the mandatory preventive isolation protocol. We ask all Chubut residents to continue acting responsibly“

Likewise, the Minister of Health of Chubut, Fabian Puratich, tried to bring tranquility to the population and expressed that “This should not scare us” or “nor panic”. “All protocols were followed by the patient and the health workers. We just have to reinforce what is being done. Take care of each other. Today more than ever … Stay home, “added the official.

Previously, in a press conference that he gave this Tuesday afternoon, the Minister had stated: “The number of travelers with preventive isolation to date is 651, and 2797 people have already completed that isolation.” In turn, the province closely follows 6 other suspected cases.

“It is recommended the use of homemade chinstrap, face mask or social chinstrap, in those public places where it is essential to attend,” Puratich had suggested.

In addition, he had reported that “as of the date of this date, 51 cases have already been ruled out” and reported: “Outside the province, two positive cases of Chubutenses were detected, one of whom died last night in the city of Florencio Varela. He returned from his trip through Europe and stayed in the house of a relative in this Buenos Aires town, he had not returned to our province. “