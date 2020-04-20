The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed this Monday 8 new deaths by coronavirus and 90 infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected throughout the country amounted to 3,031 and fatalities add up 142.

Of all those cases, 863 (28.5%) are imported, 1,293 (42.7%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 576 (19%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

In the afternoon, another 6 deaths were confirmed. There are 5 women, three residents in the Río Negro province, aged 86, 63 and 77; a 90-year-old resident of the City of Buenos Aires (CABA); and another, resident in the province of Córdoba, 84 years old; and a man, resident in the province of Córdoba, 85 years old. At the moment the number of deceased is 142.

The most affected region is the province of Buenos Aires, with 915 infected; then the city ​​of Buenos Aires, with 728 infected; third place goes to the Córdoba province, with 260 cases and then it appears Chaco with 258 patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the latest reports from the Ministry of Health yielded good news amid the advance of the pandemic in Argentina and the growth – gradually and expected by government authorities – of the death toll. Since the first case of coronavirus was known in the country on March 3, 3,031 people have been infected142 died and 737 have already been discharged.

According to the latest data from the Health portfolio since the first positive case of coronavirus was known on March 3 until now, they were carried out 34,568 tests diagnostic for this disease, which is equivalent to 761.8 samples per million inhabitants.

The number of cases discarded is 26,658, by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria, and the main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, the average age being 44 years.

This Monday morning the second flight of Aerolineas Argentinas arrived at Ezeiza International Airport with 14 tons of sanitary supplies from China purchased by the Ministry of Health for 260 million pesos, in addition to a donation from a pharmaceutical company of 170 thousand tests for epidemiological analysis.

During a press conference, the Minister of Health referred to the country’s health situation in the midst of the advance of the pandemic. “The evolution of this first month of quarantine is good, we have managed to have a low number of cases and this week we have had fewer deaths than the previous week. The number of deaths is also low compared to other countries, “he explained.

And he added: “In this aspect, we have also taken the doubling rate of casuistry to a longer time. This speaks to the fact that we have controlled circulation ”. In this line, he also noted: “We have clearly regulated, with a notable effort by the Argentine people, the number of cases and that has allowed the health system to process it without any inconvenience.”

He also pointed out that in Argentina “We are entering a second phase“of the Government’s strategy to control the advance of the pandemic and said that “To the extent that we are not doing well as we have done so far. If it starts to get complicated, we are going to go back to what has been our success. ”

