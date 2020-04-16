At least 34 employees of the Providence Sanatorium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera tested positive for coronavirus and the result of further testing is still awaited.

The City Health Ministry confirmed this Thursday the outbreak that occurred in the clinic and currently reaches four doctors, nurses, stretcher-bearers and administration personnel from the health center. Until now no serious cases were reported, only four of them are interned, and 70% remain asymptomatic.

According to the epidemiological investigation carried out by the Buenos Aires health portfolio, which is still ongoing, The spread of the virus within the sanitarium is suspected to have occurred from a patient admitted for spinal surgery in mid-March. And then it became a suspicious case of COVID-19 when developing pneumonia. The patient was isolated, swabbed and the result was finally positive.

Until this Wednesday, when the first 30 cases were confirmed on staff, the clinic functioned normally, despite the fact that one intensive care floor was closed progressively, then another clinic floor and finally the coronary unit. Already this Thursday, however, the sanitarium considerably reduced its operational capacity and adopted restrictions on the guard.

New patients are no longer admitted and some who had even previously been seen and went to a consultation or to find a prescription, This morning they found television mobiles in the street, the doors closed and staff from the center entering only through the garage door. Also relatives of hospitalized patients who saw the commotion by the news and approached to obtain some type of information. Until noon there were no responses, and many just waved at them through the windows that open onto Calle Tucumán at 1800.

“There is no way to determine how it happened at the moment, but the concrete fact is that there were two patients with hospitalized coronaviruses and four patients who were in the clinic for other pathologies and suddenly became coronavirus patients“He also indicated this morning Javier Pokiok, union secretary of the Argentine Health Workers Association (ATSA), in dialogue with Infobae.

According to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, which leads Fernán Quirós, the clinic authorities had been trained with the sanitary protocols for COVID-19.

From the union association indicate that the clinic was “negligent” in applying the protocol, but the problem is also in the protocol itself. “Health personnel do not infect us with patients who we know have coronaviruses, the others infect us,” explains Pokiok. “A person with an exposed fracture, for example, has to enter a medical center and the protocol that Nación gives and that the clinics implement does not apply to all patients, only to those suspected of coronavirus. So these patients are cared for and at some point it turns out that the staff was infected. What we are asking the system is that any patient, whether or not they have a suspicious pathology of COVID-19, is treated as such.“

As for the actions of the clinic, from ATSA they assure that, when the first cases appeared, a week and a half ago, the reaction was slow. “We spent three days discussing the isolation of a stretcher-bearer who twice transferred a patient with COVID and finally tested positive. While we didn’t isolate her, that person could have infected maybe three more peoplePokiok says. “So this was so expanded. The clinic argues that it follows the protocols, but in the protocol there are many grays ”.

“The case of the Providence Sanatorium does nothing more than remember the importance of reinforcing all the protection measures within health institutions and the personal care that each citizen must take,” they indicated from the Ministry of Health portfolio. City in a statement. “It would be a shame if so many beds and respirators are lost due to negligence and that health workers are missing when the pandemic requires it. ”, expressed from the union association.

Another problem is the inputs for the correct application of the protocol. This is gloves, chinstraps and all the necessary clothing to care for an isolated or infectious patient: “The cost to a clinic of providing that type of protection is enormous. We would first have to apply a protocol so that all patients are treated as suspects of COVID and then the State should somehow establish a purchase price for supplies so that clinics can pay for it. Some cannot do it and others have the resource and prefer to save it”

However, he says, the pandemic is a novel situation that “burned the books for several.” From the union they assure that the authorities of the City told them that the government “has no power of sanction” in these cases. “There are no laws and the agencies are not prepared to take charge of specific cases. Whose responsibility is it? From a professional, from a patient, from whom he put together the protocol, from which he applied it. It is impossible to determine how it started, who passed it to whom or with what level of negligence. Diluted”.

Until now, and since the positive cases became public, some prepaid medicine companies began to withdraw their affiliates admitted to the clinic to transfer them to other centers. However, to date, a forced evacuation of all patients and staff has not been confirmed. The infected workers, however, have already been licensed and are being monitored by the Epidemiology team of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.