Three doctors from the Northern Health Center, Villa Adelina, a nurse, an employee administrative, the head of maids of this private clinic that PAMI serves, the owner and one employee by M. Menini Sepelios, and at least four relatives. In total 12 people, so far, infected with coronavirus. This situation chart until the closing of this note, product of having been in contact with a woman who died last week in that private clinic of Vicente López’s party, whose post-mortem test was positive. Although the majority are in their homes in compulsory isolation by court order, at least two – according to reconstructed Infobae– they are boarding schools.

The sample for the analysis of COVID-19 was extracted to the body of the 65-year-old retiree by order of the Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado, in charge of Federal Court No. 1 of San Isidro, after his family made the complaint on suspicion that he had died of coronavirus and had not received adequate treatment. From the clinic they assured that they applied the protocol recommended by the health authorities and they discarded the “Probability of some cross infection from another patient admitted to the Institution”.

Despite the fact that the symptoms presented by the woman were compatible with the disease, Infobae collected testimonies that coincide in pointing out that the clinic – whose owner is Benjamin José Teitielbaum – I was not taking precautions to avoid infections. Neither did he warn the family or the drove that removed the body for the burial, that it could be a case of COVID-19. Furthermore, when asked by the victim’s brother, Dr. Ana Bellusci, she “ruled it out and minimized the situation,” according to the report Infobae Carlos Cellini. Today, this medical coordinator of the clinic is one of the infected.

“There were no prevention measures of any kind. My sister had entered through a urinary infection on March 8, she was admitted to therapy and at that time, when the epidemic was already known, neither the doctors and nurses had no chinstrap, no camisole or anything“Cellini rebuilt before this medium. “Then they moved her to the floor and she was recovering. I saw her on March 16, and I was only able to return on the 30th because she had been with pharyngitis and, in between, they dictated the quarantine and I had to process the permit to circulate. When I returned on March 30, she was already on oxygen, she was breathing heavily and had diarrhea, she did not want to eat and she was very poorHe recalled. Her sister died a week later, on April 6, after decompensating and having two cardiac arrests. In the clinic they did not do the coronavirus test despite the symptoms he had.

According to the story of four employees of the North Health Center who collected Infobae, who asked to keep their names confidential for fear of losing their jobs, and individuals who had relatives in that clinic that see patients through PAMI, Neither the nursing staff, nor the doctors, nor the stretcher-bearers, nor the maids had chinstraps, gloves or a camisole to prevent possible infections. Now, half of them are in compulsory isolation, and several awaiting the result of the test that will be in these next days.

Justice intervention

After the positive result of COVID-19 of the deceased woman, Judge Arroyo Salgado ordered the compulsory isolation the victim’s brother and his family group; from her niece, husband and children; the owners and staff of the M.Menini Sepelios pig farm, and the ambulance workers who were in charge of moving the body from the clinic morgue to the funeral home.

Likewise, it sent letters to the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, to the director of Regional V, Mariela Torres, and to the Municipality of Vicente López, to inform them of the situation. To Regional V, which depends on the Buenos Aires Health portfolio, He also asked him to carry out an inspection and audit and epidemiological investigation to detect possible community transmission of the virus within the clinic.

To the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, Arroyo Salgado asked him in writing to take urgent measures since the clinic – although it is private – is in that municipality. Meanwhile, medical director Jorge Pinzetta required him to report what measures it took regarding the medical and non-medical personnel of the clinic, and the patients admitted there.

Despite the secrecy with which the Court is handling, Infobae could know that although Arroyo Salgado is in charge of the criminal investigation for alleged negligence of the clinic, requested a battery of measures from the health authorities aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

For now, the response of the clinic to the request of the Court was partial, since in only he detailed the names of doctors, technicians, nurses and maids who were given a license for having been in contact with the deceased patient, but it was not reported what measures were implemented with the patients admitted there. As they are all from PAMI and of advanced age, they constitute high risk population for the spread of coronavirus.

From the Vicente López Municipality, in as much, they affirmed that they are “making a pursuit of the subject” and that they are “in full collaboration of justice in everything that they ask us with an immediate response”. They also detailed the measures they asked the clinic to implement. Among them, the swabbed and compulsory isolation to all the staff, doctors and employees who were in contact with the deceased, the list of outpatients or who were hospitalized to follow them up from the epidemiology area, and the suspension of visits and new patient admissions.

Municipal sources clarified that the latter “cannot intervene, since it does not have the power of the police” and that it is “the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires that should have, at least, an inspection and, if it detects irregularities, close “

Although the medical director Pinzetta reportedly reported to Vicente López’s health secretary that “all the personnel who had contact with the patient were cleared and licensed for isolation” and that “there was no patient with COVID-19”, according to the testimonies collected by Infobae, subject to their names, Only those who had a closer contact with the deceased retiree, or those with symptoms, were swabbed..

This medium spoke with two employees of the North Health Center who They claimed to take the test Given the suspicion of having been infected and in the clinic they did not agree to do it, at least so far. The suspicion of the sanatorium workers is that the virus is already circulating within the clinic due to the lack of preventive measures to avoid contagion, which only began to be implemented when the Justice reported that the test result on the deceased woman had tested positive.

“There were patients who came in with pneumonia and there were possible cases of COVID-19, but we did not treat them as if they were. We did not have the right elements for that situation. We did not respect the protocol“Lamented a nurse in dialogue with Infobae. He asked not to publish his name as he works at the clinic and fear losing his job source.

“We made a proposal that preventive measures be taken. As they did not give us supplies, we bought our own chinstraps and they did not let us use them, they told us that patients should not be alarmed. We put money to buy the alcohol bottles. No one wore a camisole to enter the rooms. RWe were also given chinstraps after it became known that this deceased woman tested positive.. But I work 14 hours and they only give me two chins per day. They didn’t take care of us, and now we are all afraid of being infected. It cannot be that I have to be inside my house with a mask to avoid infecting my own children, “he added.

According to an internal chat of a nursing WhatsApp group that this medium accessed, on March 30 a supervisor warned that from that day on “There is no more alcohol for the ofices (sic), including therapy” and “the lines are placed with pervi (by Pervinox disinfectant). If necessary for any patient, it will have to be under a medical order ”.

Another employee who asks not to identify her name or the area of ​​the clinic where she works, since they are “very few”, warned in a telephone dialogue with Infobae: “From the beginning, I had been demanding measures that we had to take. There were no masks or alcohol. There was no hygiene due to lack of maids. It could not be the number of people who entered the operating room, even providers who brought instruments from outside. We asked everyone to do the swab but they said no because the test is expensive. Now most of us must be infected” Given the symptoms that he began to have, and after insisting, he had the sample removed today to analyze and now he is waiting for the result.

Graciela Vargas spent ten days in the room with the deceased woman, taking care of her mother-in-law in the next bed, who died of cancer three days earlier. He witnessed its deterioration, and the lack of measures to prevent possible infections. “The nurses work very carelessly in the face of the emergency, without a mask, people greeted each other with a kiss. They wore a camisole very occasionally. In general they entered with both, “she said in anguish in dialogue with this medium.

“The people who brought the food were the same people who later cleaned the bathroom, without adequate protection. There were no hygiene measures, no prophylaxis. Much will, but very few nurses, “he added.

He found out that the woman in the next bed, and who she attended many times a day because she spent all day in the room caring for her mother-in-law who was terminally ill, had coronavirus from the note she published Infobae. “Now I am afraid of having been infected. No one told me about the clinic after the test to test me was positive.” Vargas called line 148 yesterday to report his case and have his swab done, but they told him that if he had no symptoms, he should wait at least 15 days and, in the meantime, remain in absolute isolation. The Court contacted her today to take a testimonial statement and she hopes to be able to do the analysis soon.

Paola Gomez it is delegate of the Health Guild at the North Health Center. Consulted by this means, she confirmed that “the chinstrap began to be used when this lady’s thing happened” since “before there was no confirmed case of coronavirus in the clinic”. However, he maintained that “patients were always treated with a camisole when they were isolated patients on the second floor.” He also assured that “are all the materials that came to prevent” and that “once a week supplies arrive“

Although he said he understood that “people (because of the staff) are angry about what is happening”, he warned: “We are all in danger, it is what one chooses when doing this work, you know the risks that you run”.

Complaint to the UFI-PAMI

Andrea Abión is a caregiver and was hired by a family to accompany a woman who was going to have an operation at the Centro de Salud Norte. He was between March 2 and 15 at the institution, and reported on social networks and the UFI-PAMI the building conditions and poor care of the clinic. In dialogue with this medium, he assured: “The lack of cleanliness and neglect in the building is terrible. They do not disinfect mattresses when there is an entrance. Bathrooms are dirty. The light in the rooms does not work, the railings of the beds are broken, and they tie the grandparents so that they do not fall. And patient care is also deplorable. If they don’t have a relative or companion, they don’t eat and they change them when they want “

“We had room 1B next to the morgue on the ground floor, the smell was impressive. The door was broken. On the side were the bags with pathological residues. Every night, between three and four in the morning, they passed with the deceased patients, and he felt when they were thrown away. They came to spend at night, between five and six, “he said.

In addition to publishing his testimony on Facebook along with photos of the place, he also sent a complaint by email on March 19 to the Fiscal Unit that is responsible for investigating PAMI-related issues, by Javier Arzubi Calvo. From this Prosecutor’s Office, they confirmed the entry of the complaint and reported that a preliminary criminal investigation was opened, and asked PAMI for information on the history of this clinic, and to confirm that it is a provider of this State agency.

From the North health center, they have been confirmed so far as positive cases three doctors -among them Bellusci, who participated in the resuscitation when the deceased woman had cardiac arrest-, a nurse, a employee administration and the head of maids, who is admitted to another clinic of the same owner, the Mariano Pelliza sanatorium, in Munro.

Today they received the news that one of the owners of M. Menini Sepelios is infected, Mario Menini, and his niece and employee of the cochería Maricel Menini. The latter told Infobae that the clinic had not taken precautions in handling the body of the deceased retiree, nor had he warned them that it could be a case of COVID-19 when it came to handling the body for burial. All are in compulsory isolation by order of the Court.

Maricel Menini gave a testimonial statement yesterday by telephone to a secretary of Judge Arroyo Salgado, and she was already accepted as a victim and plaintiff in the case. Her mother Marcela, the other owner of the pig farm, will have to undergo the test again, since the sample they extracted was not suitable. “We ask the Court to order that the Health area of ​​the Municipality of San Martín take the sample at our home, since last Sunday they took us to the Thompson Hospital and the doctor who treated us in the Guard told us that the place it was a source of contagion, since there were many infected ”, warned this medium.

The same situation occurred with the brother of the deceased and whistleblower before Justice, to whom he repeated the test on Monday night, since the first sample was not used for analysis. They will also do the swabbing on his wife and two children. All await the result with anguish. Her niece, with whom he was in contact and who had the documentation of the deceased sister in her hands, was informed as she tested positive, as well as her husband and two of her three children. In total, so far, there are 12 infected linked to the clinic and the patient confirmed as positive.

The two ambulance drivers who transferred the body, Edgardo Campagna and Carlos Ramón Figueredo, and their respective families are also awaiting the result. All are in mandatory isolation until April 26 by order of the Court.

The clinic version

From the clinic, at the request of Infobae, sent a statement stating that “the institution has working protocols for handling suspected cases of COVID-19 implemented since February of this year, with Triage sectors upon admission to the Clinic and isolation areas of suspected patients handled by properly trained personnel, using all the personal protection elements standardized by the Ministry of Health of the Nation and the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires“

In relation to the retired woman who died, whose post-mortem analysis was positive, they maintained that “She was admitted without presenting any clinical or epidemiological evidence of coronavirus infection that would allow her to be classified as a suspected case and thus activate the corresponding protocols.” They also stated that “There is no suspicion about the probability of any cross infection from another patient admitted to the Institution, since, to date, the Clinic has not confirmed any case of COVID-19 infection.” Lastly, they assured that “from the suspicion of the viral infection in the reference patient, all the corresponding protocols for isolation, swab and epidemiological investigation of all the personnel involved and of the hospitalized patients were activated.”

As rebuilt InfobaeAfter the clinic was informed of the positive result of the woman who died on April 6, they implemented preventive measures, such as prohibiting visits and the entrance of people outside the institution, the use of chinstraps, and taking temperature at income for staff.