Eleven people died and 438 were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Argentina -in the Mayor number of infections in a day from the beginning of the pandemic-, with what reaches 393 the total of deceased and 8,809 the infected.

The figures were reported by the Ministry of Health of the Nation in its daily afternoon report, while Santa Fe stayed at zero another day.

The previous record in the country it had been the last Friday, with 345 cases.

Of the total number of confirmed cases nationwide, 940 (10.7%) are imported, 3,879 (44%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 2,758 (31.3%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

Since the last report issued, 9 new deaths were recorded. Six men, four of 85, 74, 54 and 51 years resident in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA); two 81 and 66 years old, from the province of Buenos Aires; and three women, two 63 and 74 years old, in the province of Chaco; and an 86-year-old from the City of Buenos Aires (CABA). At the moment the number of deceased is 393.

Detail by province (confirmed / accumulated)

Buenos Aires 157/2918

City of Buenos Aires 224/3566

Catamarca 0/0

Chaco 34/625

Chubut 0/4

Córdoba 9/427

Currents 0/78

Entre Ríos 0/29

Formosa 0/0

Jujuy 0/5

La Pampa 0/5

La Rioja 0/63

Mendoza 2/89

Missions 0/25

Neuquén 0/114

Río Negro 6/331

Skip 0/5

San Juan 0/4

St. Louis 0/11

Santa Cruz 0/49

Santa Fe 0/249

Santiago del Estero 6/22

Tierra del Fuego 0/148 **

Tucumán 0/42

* Those confirmed cases that are not notified by residence, were counted by province of loading.

** 13 cases are included in the Falkland Islands according to press information (due to the illegal occupation of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland it is not possible to have own information on the impact of covid -19 in that part of the territory Argentinian).

.