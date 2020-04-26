President Alberto Fernández announced from the Olivos Residence the extension of the “administered” quarantine until the next May 10 inclusive, while analyzing “except new regional activities” Further, The President confirmed that starting Monday, brief departures of up to one hour and within a radius of 500 meters will be possible.

In a recorded message, the president announced that in all urban agglomerates of more than 500 thousand inhabitants they will continue with the isolation as it was up to now, while where less than 500 thousand inhabitants live they could be excepted if they meet 5 requirements. :

1) Duplication time of confirmed cases less than fifteen days,

2) Health system with adequate capacity to respond,

3) Positive evaluation of the health authorities regarding the socio-sanitary risk in relation to the population density,

4) The percentage of the population exempt from isolation measures may not exceed 50% of the total population of the department or party,

5) The geographical area may not be defined as “with local transmission or by conglomerate” by the national health authority.

“If any of these indicators is not met, the department or party will not be able to advance with the exceptions,” said the president.

On the other hand, Fernández explained that All people will be able to make recreational outings for one hour, no more than 500 meters from their home, without using public transport and complying with the recommendations for distance and hygiene.

Fernández clarified that the National Public Administration will continue to operate with the minimum established allocations. They will continue suspended:

-Dictation of face-to-face classes at all levels and modalities.

-Public and private events: social, cultural, recreational, sports, religious and others.

-Commercial centers, cinemas, theaters, cultural centers, libraries, museums, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and any public or private space.

-Tourist activities, opening of parks, squares and the like.

Meanwhile, the borders will remain closed for the entry of foreigners and the entry of residents will continue in the terms that are compatible with sanitary control. The transportation of domestic and international air passengers, interurban land, between jurisdictions and international continue without authorization to operate.

Alberto Fernández insisted that the national government is following a plan that the Ministry “designed from day one.”

“All this time I heard that these measures are the result of a plan that we are carrying without rhyme or reason. We set ourselves a series of objectives and, as we reached them, we went through different stages. We have gone from total isolation to managed isolation (with 75% of the people preserved in quarantine) and now this third stage begins: we leave the management of the activities that can be opened to the provincial authorities, ”he explained.

After receiving the reports of the Committee of Experts and having analyzed the situation with the governors, sources from the Executive Branch confirmed that “It will be very hard” with monitoring compliance with social isolation, since “it will not put at risk what has been achieved so far, which is one of the few successes in the world.”

“It will not give away the economic and social effort that was made with the quarantine. It is going to be opened by territory, for which the health responsibility is shared, ”leaders close to the President told Argentine News.