As early as the morning of this Wednesday, the death of another resident of the geriatric Apart Incas (avenida de los Incas al 1100), in the Belgrano neighborhood, was confirmed, who had been evacuated last week by several cases of coronavirus.

“One of my assistants died minutes ago, so he is the third deceased regarding this nursing home,” he said after midnight. Ignacio Trimarco, an attorney for the families of the residents, speaking to TN.

“This is a man of 87 years. He was a person with Alzheimer, required specific care. His state of health was good, but this virus ended his life almost immediately, “added the lawyer.

“Last week, thanks to the fact that the media went out and made the atrocities that were happening there visible, the authorities of the City of Buenos Aires intervened, took the residents out and referred them to hospitals,” Trimarco explained.

“This was brought to the attention of the relatives the previous week. Through an email they were told to please withdraw the residents, since they could not give any assistance. In other words, they were left to fend for themselves, in the care of a boy who served as an electrician. They did not have medical personnel, the authorities were not there, they did not comply with the protocols and they did not exhaust the means available to them to take care of the lives of their residents, ”the lawyer denounced.

“In principle the figure was abandonment of person, but having already died three is abandonment of person followed by death. It is a crime that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. That is why we request the arrest of the geriatric authorities as well as the medical director, Dr. Raffo. This is the consequence of the abandonment that they left ”, assured the lawyer regarding the complaint that he carried out. However, he clarified that “unfortunately, to date, this has not been resolved by the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Finally, Trimarco updated the situation of the residents and employees of the nursing home and confirmed that there are “23 people hospitalized with a positive COVID-19 ”.

On Tuesday April 21, when the case came to light, Luis Megyes, agent of the institution, had provided the version of Apart Incas: “From day one we considered referring patients, but the City Government told us that it was not appropriate.” Megyes apologized that everything was in the hands of the Buenos Aires Executive “because our staff was affected.” “The fear was not only greater contagions but not being able to continue attending. We can’t get nurses who want to come to work with infected people, ”he justified.

“There were a lot of circumstances, the City Government supported us, and the structure we have was overcome by a virus, it is a circumstance of force majeure,” said the attorney.

Finally, the Buenos Aires authorities resolved the closure of the nursing home after verifying that, up to that moment, “16 older adults and three employees of the institution tested positive for COVID-19.” Through a statement, it was argued: “Because the owners of the place did not inform or collaborate with the critical situation of the internees, the City proceeded to evacuate the nursing home and the comptroller agencies were present at the site for the purpose of carry out the corresponding inspection procedures and proceed to immediate and preventive closure ”. “The City will also evaluate the course of criminal actions,” he added.

The one in Belgrano was the first of the four residences for older adults in the area of ​​the City of Buenos Aires that was targeted for the same subject.