This afternoon The death from coronavirus of Silvio Cufré, 47, a nurse at the Brandsen Medical Institute, was confirmed, who was admitted to a clinic in Cañuelas and resided in San Vicente, Buenos Aires province. It is the 130th death in the country and the first of the disease in the provincial health system.

The municipality of San Vicente confirmed the news and published a brief statement, in which it stated: “A very sad news surrounds us today to the Sanvicentinos. The coronavirus pandemic affects us directly. The tragedy of the death of the nurse Silvio Cufré is a very strong blow for everyone, especially for his family, his friends, neighbors and his coworkers ”.

From the municipality also that Cufré was admitted to the Cuenca Alta de Cañuelas Regional Hospital.

And he added: “They, our Health agents, the first line of fire, those who risk their lives, to take care of everyone’s, today mourn a hero. The municipal government and the people of the San Vicente district accompany in pain all those affected by Silvio’s physical disappearance“

The Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires also provided details of Cufré’s death: “We regret to report the death of a health worker from the city of Brandsen who lived in San Vicente, who had been confirmed as a positive patient of COVID 19 . The 47-year-old nurse, who worked in a private clinic in the town, presented symptoms on April 6, was swabbed that same day and confirmed positive on 11“

“The patient was part of the close contacts of those infected in the Brandsen clinic that is under investigation by Justice and also in epidemiological research. The authorities of Brandsen, San Vicente and the Government of the province of Buenos Aires extend our condolences to family and friends at this difficult time, “the statement concluded.

This medium verified that the infection by Cufré was the first at the Brandsen Medical Institute. Last Thursday, a team of police and agents of the Judiciary raided the private clinic of this Buenos Aires city where in less than a week Two direct relatives of the footballer Walter Montillo died: first his grandfather Oscar and a few days later his father Walter Oscar, who was later confirmed to have coronavirus.

The fiscal Mariana Albisu leads an investigation arising from complaints Brandsen Township and another ex officio where the sanatorium authorities are accused of concealing that in the case of Walter Oscar Montillo there was a suspicion that a patient with COVID-19 was involved.

Via WhatsApp a chain began to circulate in which a “noise” was called to claim for the death of the nurse: “In demand for justice for the death of the nurse Silvio Cufré, infected by COVID-19 due to the negligence of the Brandsen Medical Institute and clarification of the events that occurred in said clinic.”

A 23-year-old man died of a coronavirus in San Miguel: he is the youngest victim in the country so far

A young man of 23 years died this Saturday from coronavirus in the Buenos Aires town of San Miguel. I was interned in the San Miguel Arcángel Hospital and he was considered a risk patient, since previously he had suffered lung problems and was under immunosuppressive treatment, whereupon his immune system was weakened. He is the youngest fatality on record in Argentina so far.

The information was released by the Municipality’s Health Secretariat. “We regret to report that this morning a 23-year-old neighbor died with coronavirus. He had previously been transplanted and was immunosuppressed, admitted to the San Miguel Arcángel Hospital. We accompany your family and loved ones in pain“They expressed through a statement.

As it became known, the victim had received a kidney transplant a few years ago. He had also suffered from pneumonia. According to his family, the contagion could have been through a close contactBut they don’t know for sure. The last weekend the young man began to feel bad and last Sunday he was hospitalized. This morning his body no longer resisted and passed away.

Until today, in San Miguel there were three deaths from COVID-19. The other two correspond to a 54-year-old woman, who had also been treated at the San Miguel Arcángel Hospital and presented associated risk factors, while the other victim is a 75-year-old woman, April 13, also with pre-existing pathologies.

In total, 28 positive cases were confirmed in that Buenos Aires district, of which “3 have already been discharged, 11 are in good condition, at their homes awaiting final discharge”, Informed the direction of communal Epidemiology. While 5 infected remain hospitalized in health facilities in the municipality and another 7 are being assisted in medical centers outside of San Miguel.

On the other hand, there are 53 cases under study, 5 were invalidated for not meeting epidemiological criteria and another 163 were discarded by the Malbrán Institute.

The last part released yesterday by the Ministry of Health of the Nation had reported seven new deaths from coronavirus and 88 infections. Until Friday, the total number of infected in the whole country had risen to 2,758 and the fatal victims totaled 129, not counting today’s deaths.

Of the total of these cases, 851 (31%) are imported, 997 (36.3%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 474 (17.3%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.