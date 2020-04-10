Just as there are grateful neighbors who go out to their balconies or windows every night to applaud the doctors who battle against COVID-19, there are others who continue to escrache these health professionals for fear that the virus will enter the building and the contagion will become massive.

This Thursday night, when the psychologist and nurse Rodrigo Cuba arrived at his apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera after an arduous working day at the Red Cross, he found a sign taped to the elevator mirror that said: “Dear neighbor Rodrigo del 7B, it’s time for you to start taking care of your neighbors, we know about your work at the Red Cross but today we have to take care of ourselves! Please don’t come home, the State has shelters for health personnel, never come back !!!!!!!!! ”.

It is not the first time it happens. In the last days, with the advance of the pandemic in Argentina, these escraches became more frequent. But they all have the same particularity: They are anonymous messages and the only thing that becomes visible is the name of the doctor in question.

“I saw him when I got home last night at about 10:40. I spend many hours outside because the situation warrants it. While I was going up to my apartment, I read Rodrigo and I thought it could be someone else, but when I continue reading and I see the Red Cross, I realized that it was for me, ”said the young man, who is an emergency specialist.

Rodrigo Cuba, who works as National Director of Emergencies at the Argentine Red Cross, said that up to that moment he had never had any altercation with the neighbors and that no one had made any comment on it. “Disinformation generates stigma and this is a clear case of disinformation,” he said.

The psychologist is in charge of the home monitoring and telecare center for people who suffer from coronaviruses or are in quarantine because they are a risk group. “We work from emotional assistance to make the quarantine more bearable,” he explained.

When reading that poster, Rodrigo was overcome with unease: “I felt sad because the first thing you want when you finish working is to go home. But you also want this return home not to cause problems for the rest of the people. ”

So, the first thing he did – after complying with the hygiene protocol that doctors must do when they get home – was to write to the WhatsApp group in the building and make yourself available to neighbors. “Just as there were some who put up the poster, there are others, who are the most, who even went down to my apartment to tell me ‘rest assured that everything is fine for us, we have no problems coming home.’ I prefer to stay with that gesture of solidarity from the neighbors ”he remarked.

According to Rodrigo, it is impossible to know who stuck the poster because the building does not have security cameras. But he also would not have liked to start a “witch hunt” to identify the one who took the initiative.

“That all it does is generate anger. We just need to be together to face what is happening. This has to serve us to be closer together, “he emphasized.

To bring peace of mind to the residents of the building, the doctor He detailed what the sanitary protocol is like once he enters his home. “The first thing we do is sanitize the vehicle with a chlorinated solution, that is, chlorine reduced in water. Then we take the measures that all people use to open the door and get on the elevator and once I’m at home I wash all the clothes because we never repeat clothes, ”he said when interviewed by TN.

And he continued: “I do dry handwash, with alcohol, full handwash and full shower. The best way to fight the virus is with space hygiene and personal hygiene. The last step is to use 70% alcohol and clean each one of the elements that had contact with the outside, be it keys, cell phone or even the backpack ”.

Aware that these escraches occur more and more frequently, Rodrigo tried to minimize these minority behaviors and keep the signs of affection and gratitude that he receives daily.

“I prefer to stay with the applause,” he said, alluding to the public tribute that the Argentines offer from their balconies to health personnel from all over the country.

Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, Minister of the Interior of the Nation, expressed himself on his Twitter account and shared a photo of Rodrigo: “We must take care of those who take care of us. Discriminating against the workers who put the body at this moment is an act of cowardice and ignorance. The only way to get ahead is with more solidarity and unity. Thank you to our heroes in this fight. “

The escrache to Rodrigo showed, once again, the new problem that doctors are going through. While labeled as heroes and cheered, health professionals seem to have found another enemy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic crisis: the prejudice and rejection of their own neighbors.