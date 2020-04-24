The Government of Misiones reported that this Thursday night one of the 5 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in this province died, so the total number of fatalities as a result of this disease in Argentina is already 166 people.

Through his official Twitter account, the provincial authorities specified that the patient He was 61 years old and was hospitalized in the Intensive Care sector of the Samic Hospital, in the department of Oberá.

As detailed by the administration of Oscar Ahuad Herrera, the man suffered from an acute respiratory illness, emerging virosis, it had been the fourth confirmed case of COVID 19 in this province and he died at around 9:30 pm on Thursday from a multi-organ failure.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation had reported a few hours earlier another six new deaths from coronavirus in the country and 147 infections in the last 24 hours. Of the total of these cases, 875 (25.5%) are imported, 1,490 (43.4%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 722 (21%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

In the last 24 hours, 7 deaths were recorded. They are three women, 86, 68 and 75 years old, residing in the province of Buenos Aires; and four men, one 55 years old, resident in the province of Buenos Aires, another 76 years old, resident in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA), one 59 years old, resident in the province of Mendoza and the last one reported 61 years old. of Misiones.

The last infected are 84 in the province of Buenos Aires, 37 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 10 in Chaco, 4 in Río Negro, 6 in Santa Fe, 2 in Córdoba, 1 in Corrientes, 1 in Mendoza, 1 in Neuquén and 1 in Tierra del Fuego.

According to the latest reports, so far, the total number of people recovered is 919. Which implies 25% of those infected. A percentage that is maintained over time, like the death rate, which does not reach 5% of the total.

Of the total number of cases, 49.3% are women and 50.7% are men. From the beginning of the outbreak, 41,786 diagnostic tests for this disease, which is equivalent to 920.9 samples per million inhabitants. Meanwhile, the number of cases discarded according to the latest report is 32,414, by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria.