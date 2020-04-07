A 44-year-old man from the province of Mendoza became the 55th victim of the coronavirus in Argentina on Tuesday.. His death was confirmed by the provincial Ministry of Health. It is the second youngest person to die in Argentina. Days ago, the death of another 41-year-old man had been reported.

The patient was admitted to the El Carmen Hospital and he had recently traveled to Spain with his wife, where you are suspected of contracting the disease.

According to his medical history, on March 27 he registered a picture of fever, headache and dyspnea and was hospitalized preventively. On March 30 he went into intensive care and on April 1 he was officially found to have COVID-19.

It is the fourth death in Mendoza, which so far has registered 31 confirmed positive cases. There are 23 other people awaiting the results of the analyzes they were subjected to.

This morning, the Nation’s Ministry of Health had reported the death of an 81-year-old man from the province of Buenos Aires, victim 54 throughout the country. In the report that is usually made by the authorities of the Ministry of Health, the undersecretary Alejandro Costa released detailed statistics on the progress of the country’s pandemic.

– 1628 positive cases of coronavirus were registered in Argentina

– 56% of cases are male. 44% of cases are women. The average age of the sick is 45 years old.

– 44% of those infected are related to a travel history. 34.6% are related to sick people. And 10.7% are of community transmission.

– 72% of the deceased are men.

– 338 people received medical discharge

– 11,778 tests were carried out throughout the country

– The tests were carried out in 123 laboratories across the country.

– The positivity index is 15.7%

– The number of tests performed per million is 259

– There are 96 people hospitalized in intensive care.

The exit from quarantine

The infecting doctor Pedro Chan He stated that in the coming weeks the country will enter a “managed quarantine” stage. This implies that many activities are going to change, but others will continue to develop in a similar way to what is currently happening, during the restrictions imposed by President Alberto Fernández.

“We have to understand that the coronavirus is going to be integrated forever, not the pandemic, but the virus. So whatever happens we are going to have to keep washing our hands, cough in the elbow, ventilate the rooms and mainly keep the distance of one and a half meters, “he stressed.

The specialist announced that large crowds of people will not be enabled and ruled out the possibility that in the short term sports shows with the public and theater plays will return.

“We have to appeal to everyone’s responsibility because if we are able to fulfill this phase, it is likely that we can release other activities. But if we are not capable, we will probably have to go back, ”he analyzed.