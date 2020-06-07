On day 79 of quarantine, Argentina registered a new jump in cases: 983 new coronavirus positives were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 22,020. In addition, 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which There are 648 deaths from the virus.

The number of new infections far exceeds the cases reported yesterday, when 840 positives had been reported.

The city ​​of Buenos Aires reported almost half of the cases reported today, with 474 infections, While the Province reported 457 positives. Both jurisdictions concentrate 95% of the cases reported today.

In addition, 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours with what the number of deaths amounts to 648.

The evening report reported the death of four men (aged 47, 73, 88 and 60 years); and two women (77 and 90 years old), all residing in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

In the morning another 10 deaths had been reported: seven women (five of 98, 85, 77, 89 and 81 years, residents in CABA; one of 90 years, resident in Córdoba; and one of 50 years, resident in PBA); and three men (two 64 and 56 years old, residents of CABA; and one 67 year old, resident in the province of Buenos Aires).

According to the report released by the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 983 (4.5%) are imported, 9219 (41.9%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 8141 (37.7%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

The new cases confirmed by the portfolio headed by Ginés González García were:

Buenos Aires 457

City of Buenos Aires 474

Chaco 19

Chubut 1

Entre Ríos 10

Missions 4

Neuquen 1

Black River 15

Santa Fe 2

The Ministry of Health of the Nation specified that “The main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, with the average age being 33 years old.”

The report also details that, Since the start of the pandemic, 189,278 tests were carried out in the country, which means 4,171.3 per million inhabitants. The number of cases discarded so far is 135,454 (per laboratory and per clinical / epidemiological criteria).

The case map