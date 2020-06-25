The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has defended this Thursday in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies the need to approve the measures of the new normal decree proposed by the Government because the health crisis is still active. “The virus is still there and is causing outbreaks. We cannot throw everything overboard ”, declared Illa, who assured that the decree is essential to articulate the response to COVID-19 and maintain all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

In his parliamentary speech, before which he was received with the standing applause of the socialist party, the Minister of Health highlighted the work of health professionals, those responsible for essential services and the security forces, and thanked the work and institutional loyalty of the autonomous communities. “Thanks to this collective effort, we overcame the worst moments of the pandemic and managed to bend the curve and brake transmission“Highlighted Salvador Illa.

The decree contains basic prevention and hygiene measures, such as the maintenance of interpersonal distance, the mandatory use of face masks when this distance cannot be kept, and reinforced hygiene in public and private spaces, among others. Also included is the obligation to supply essential drugs, the strengthening of early detection, epidemiological surveillance by the autonomies and the PCR performed by them as soon as possible once symptoms have appeared.

The PP will finally vote in favor of the decree

The Popular Party has confirmed this Thursday that will affirmatively vote for the new normal decree after the PSOE agreed to process it as a bill so that they can be presented amendments to the text.

With the support of the main opposition party, the coalition government chaired by Pedro Sánchez guarantees the almost unanimous approval of the measure, since, in addition to the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and the PP, will vote in favor the PNV, Ciudadanos, Teruel Exists, Nueva Canarias and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria. ERC, Bildu, Compromís and the BNG they will refrain, and Vox will be the only training to oppose the measure.